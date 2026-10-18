A Guide to the Ideal Fall Day at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the trees along College Hill become shades of red, orange and yellow, you know

autumn has officially come to Providence. There truly is nothing better than a New England fall.

You can start to break out your cozy sweaters and enjoy the seasonal change before winter

comes around. Take advantage of the season with all the best fall treats providence has to offer.

So, take some time away from the SciLi, and spend a special fall day you will never forget. Here is

the perfect fall day here at Brown:

Fall Stroll

Start your day with a scenic walk through the beautiful newborn hoods of College Hill. Take in

the autumn leaves on a cool fall morning. Stroll through Benefit Street and the surrounding

nooks around it. The historic brick homes paired with perfect weather and seasonal

surroundings at the peak of Rhode Island fall. While you walk on the cobblestone roads, take

some cute fall candids as you make your way down to Ives street for your next stop…

Coffee at Nitro Bar

While on your neighborhood walk, head down to Fox Point and stop at the new Nitro Bar

located on Ives Street. It is famous and for good reason. It’s seasonal flavors are a must and for

a limited time only. The whipped Maple Sea Salt Latte is a personal favorite and paired with the

Pizza Bagel you will understand the hype. They even have the perfect outdoor area to enjoy

your coffee or sweat treat in the beautiful fall air. (There may be a line, but trust, it is worth the

wait).

Apple Picking at Jaswell’s Farm

Every New England autumn day must include apple picking! It has truly become one of my

favorite fall traditions. Grab your friends and take a short trip to Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield.

Stroll around the orchard, pick some fresh apples along the way and of course don’t forget the

photo ops. It is also essential to get a warm cider donut and wash it down with their homemade

apple cider. This is a must for the perfect fall day!

Dinner on Federal Hill

When dinner comes around, head on over to Federal Hill for some of the best Italian food in the

city. The cobbled streets, fairy lights, and plethora of restaurant options, it is the perfect place to

have dinner. You can book a table at Massimo, a restaurant where you can try some seasonal

pasta in a warm atmosphere, or visit Grotto, which is located underground and serves delicious

homemade pasta you will love. You really can’t go wrong eating on Federal Hill.

Cozy Movie Night (themed snack too of course)

Conclude your perfect autumn day by cozying up to enjoy your favorite fall movies. Be sure to

stop by Trader Joe’s before settling in and load up on all their tasty fall treats. Think Pumpkin

Bread, Apple Cider Donuts, Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Slims and Butternut Squash Mac and

Cheese. Change into your comfiest PJ’s, light a fall candle, and pick a Halloween classic.

Whether you’re watching nostalgic films like The Nightmare Before Christmas or seasonal

classics like When Harry Met Sally, this is by far the best way to end your perfect autumn day on

College Hill.

Hope this helped you reimagine your fall weekend and give some inspiration for your perfect fall

day. Enjoying the magical fall atmosphere is what makes the fall experience at Brown so

incredible!