A Guide to the Ideal Fall Day at Brown

As the trees along College Hill become shades of red, orange and yellow, you know
autumn has officially come to Providence. There truly is nothing better than a New England fall.
You can start to break out your cozy sweaters and enjoy the seasonal change before winter
comes around. Take advantage of the season with all the best fall treats providence has to offer.
So, take some time away from the SciLi, and spend a special fall day you will never forget. Here is
the perfect fall day here at Brown:
Fall Stroll
Start your day with a scenic walk through the beautiful newborn hoods of College Hill. Take in
the autumn leaves on a cool fall morning. Stroll through Benefit Street and the surrounding
nooks around it. The historic brick homes paired with perfect weather and seasonal
surroundings at the peak of Rhode Island fall. While you walk on the cobblestone roads, take
some cute fall candids as you make your way down to Ives street for your next stop…
Coffee at Nitro Bar
While on your neighborhood walk, head down to Fox Point and stop at the new Nitro Bar
located on Ives Street. It is famous and for good reason. It’s seasonal flavors are a must and for
a limited time only. The whipped Maple Sea Salt Latte is a personal favorite and paired with the
Pizza Bagel you will understand the hype. They even have the perfect outdoor area to enjoy
your coffee or sweat treat in the beautiful fall air. (There may be a line, but trust, it is worth the
wait).
Apple Picking at Jaswell’s Farm
Every New England autumn day must include apple picking! It has truly become one of my
favorite fall traditions. Grab your friends and take a short trip to Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield.
Stroll around the orchard, pick some fresh apples along the way and of course don’t forget the
photo ops. It is also essential to get a warm cider donut and wash it down with their homemade
apple cider. This is a must for the perfect fall day!
Dinner on Federal Hill
When dinner comes around, head on over to Federal Hill for some of the best Italian food in the
city. The cobbled streets, fairy lights, and plethora of restaurant options, it is the perfect place to
have dinner. You can book a table at Massimo, a restaurant where you can try some seasonal
pasta in a warm atmosphere, or visit Grotto, which is located underground and serves delicious
homemade pasta you will love. You really can’t go wrong eating on Federal Hill.
Cozy Movie Night (themed snack too of course)
Conclude your perfect autumn day by cozying up to enjoy your favorite fall movies. Be sure to
stop by Trader Joe’s before settling in and load up on all their tasty fall treats. Think Pumpkin
Bread, Apple Cider Donuts, Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Slims and Butternut Squash Mac and
Cheese. Change into your comfiest PJ’s, light a fall candle, and pick a Halloween classic.
Whether you’re watching nostalgic films like The Nightmare Before Christmas or seasonal
classics like When Harry Met Sally, this is by far the best way to end your perfect autumn day on
College Hill.
Hope this helped you reimagine your fall weekend and give some inspiration for your perfect fall
day. Enjoying the magical fall atmosphere is what makes the fall experience at Brown so
incredible!