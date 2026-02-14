6 Perfect Day Trips From Providence, RI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between midterms, club meetings, and late-night study sessions, your day to day life may begin to feel mundane. I think what so many people lose sight of, is how many opportunities there are to explore somewhere new. Just two hours to some of the most beautiful beaches, cities, and charming, historic New England towns. So whether you’re needing a change of scenery or an adventure, these day trips allow you to take advantage of the world around you, no plane ticket needed.

1. Boston, MA

Boston is about one hour by car or train. Providence train stations are very close to campus and way too easy not to be taking advantage of. Boston is a perfect destination for spending a day enjoying the famous neighborhoods, historic sights, the North End waterfront, and the amazing restaurants and coffee shops. Visit the Museum of Fine Arts or head to Newbury street for a little shopping. Maybe take a trip to Harvard or Boston College and visit some of their historic buildings and beautiful libraries. There are infinite things to do to have the perfect off campus day!

2. Newport, RI

Newport has to be one of my favorite places in the world. It’s about 45 minutes by car and about an hour on the RIPTA. You’ll have the chance to explore the iconic Cliff Walk along the water and view some of the Gilded Age mansions with breathtaking views. Newport is also known for its beaches and the unique shops along Thames Street and amazing lobster rolls. Newport has been named one of the prettiest seaside towns in Rhode Island and it’s definitely for good reason.

3. Block island, RI

Off the coast of Southern Rhode Island, Block Island can be reached by ferry from either Point Judith or Newport (about 1 hour) or by train from Providence and then taking a ferry from New London. It is 100% worth the trip. When you get to the island, you will notice how relaxed the atmosphere is and the beautiful beaches and nature everywhere you turn; hangout on the beaches, walk along the coast, rent a bicycle or enjoy Old Harbor, and watch the sunset at Mohegan Bluffs! During the late spring and summer, the weather is perfect and you will definitely enjoy yourself. Even the ferry ride is wonderful in itself, making the experience a big adventure!

4. Beavertail State Park, RI

There is no car needed to get to Beavertail State Park in Jamestown, which is about 47 minutes away from Providence on the train or bus. It’s a classic coastal park in Rhode Island that offers both scenic views along the coastal shoreline as well as so many opportunities for picnicking, walking, and maybe some fishing. The historic Beavertail Lighthouse overlooks the waters of Narragansett Bay, which will give you the best views. Take advantage of the time and watch the boats in the bay, enjoy a beautiful sunset view, or bring a blanket for a relaxing day in the sun.

5. Cape cod, MA

Cape Cod, though a little farther (about an hour and fifteen minutes by car from Providence), is another popular destination for day-trippers and an iconic New England trip. The easiest is definitely driving; but, once you visit Cape Cod, there are so many activities that await you, such as biking on flat scenic bike paths, relaxing on the soft sandy beach or taking a walk through town and, hopefully, seeing the infamous hydrangeas. There are miles of seaside spots for picnicking at sunset and shops for trinkets and merch. This makes Cape Cod a perfect place to visit for a longer day trip.

6. Salem, MA

For something a little different an hour and twenty minutes north of Providence, Salem is a unique and totally underrated day trip. Salem has it all, most notably known for the witch trials in 1692 but it also offers a charming community with adorable shops and houses; check out the exhibits at the Salem Witch Museum and stroll along the Oceanfront Salem Willows Park. You can also walk through historical maritime districts and eat seafood near the water. If you can make it in October, you will get the best of Salem’s halloween traditions and get to see the most beautiful fall leaves!

Though we all love life on College Hill, I think we can all use a weekend tripping. Don’t miss out on all the amazing New England destinations right at your fingertips!