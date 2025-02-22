The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real—college is a chaotic mix of thriving and barely surviving. Some days, you’re on top of your game, balancing school, social life, and self-care like a pro. Other days, you’re stress-eating a pint of Ben & Jerry’s at 2 AM, wondering why you procrastinated yet another essay.

If you’ve ever wished for a big-sister pep talk, a therapist’s insights, or just a casual chat with someone who gets it, look no further. These five podcasts are here to motivate, inspire, and help you navigate the rollercoaster of young adulthood—because we’re all just trying to figure it out. 🎧✨

1. The Psychology of Your 20s – Because Life is Confusing AF

🎙 Hosted by Jemma Sbeg

If you’ve ever found yourself overanalyzing your friendships, questioning your career path, or spiraling over life decisions, this podcast is for you. Jemma Sbeg, an Australian psychology graduate, breaks down the science behind our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors in a way that actually makes sense.

She covers everything from why we keep falling for the wrong people to how to stop feeling like an imposter in college and work. It’s like having a therapist in your ear, minus the expensive bill.

🎧 Must-listen episode: Why We Romanticize the Past (For when nostalgia hits and you start texting your ex.)

2. The Wellness Cafe – Your Guide to Being That Girl

🎙 Hosted by Trinity Tondeleir

You know those days when you wake up early, drink a green smoothie, and actually feel like you have your life together? Trin Tondelier’s The Wellness Cafe is basically a whole vibe dedicated to that energy.

She talks about self-care, daily routines, wellness hacks, and personal growth, all while keeping it fun and relatable. It’s not about perfection—it’s about making small, intentional changes that help you feel confident, balanced, and in control of your life.

🎧 Must-listen episode: Romanticizing Your Life & Becoming the Best Version of Yourself (Because, let’s be honest, we all want to feel like the main character.)

3. The Mel Robbins Podcast – When You Need a Kick in the Butt

🎙 Hosted by Mel Robbins

If you’ve been stuck in a rut, struggling with motivation, or doubting yourself, Mel Robbins is here to shake things up. She’s a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and no-BS life coach who gives you the tough love you need to hear.

Her podcast isn’t just about feeling inspired—it’s about actually taking action. Whether you’re procrastinating an assignment, overthinking your future, or just need a confidence boost, Mel has science-backed strategies to help you stop waiting and start doing.

🎧 Must-listen episode: Stop Waiting for Motivation, Do This Instead (Perfect for those “I’ll do it tomorrow” moments.)

4. Moments Podcast – Feels Like a Late-Night Heart-to-Heart

🎙 Hosted by Lexi Hidalgo

Some podcasts feel like a formal advice session—but Lexi Hidalgo’s Moments Podcast feels like you’re sitting on the floor with your best friend, talking about life at 2 AM. It’s raw, unfiltered, and full of those deep, reflective conversations we all crave.

Lexi shares personal stories about growth, mental health, friendships, and figuring out who you are in your 20s. She reminds you that it’s okay to feel lost sometimes and that every moment—good or bad—is shaping who you’re becoming.

🎧 Must-listen episode: You’re Right Where You’re Supposed to Be (For when you’re doubting everything and need reassurance.)

5. The Let Them Theory – The Life Hack You Didn’t Know You Needed

🎙 Hosted by Mel Robbins

Yes, Mel Robbins is on this list twice—and for good reason. Her Let Them Theory episode went viral on TikTok for a reason: it’s a total game-changer for your mindset.

The concept is simple: if someone wants to leave, let them. If they don’t invite you, let them. If they don’t appreciate you, let them. Instead of forcing connections, chasing people, or stressing over things you can’t control, this mindset shift helps you focus on what’s meant for you.

🎧 Must-listen episode: How the “Let Them” Theory Will Change Your Life (Seriously, this will save you so much stress.)

Ready to Upgrade Your Podcast Rotation?

Whether you need a confidence boost, life advice, or just a good vibe to get through your day, these podcasts have something for every mood. Pop in your AirPods, grab your iced coffee, and let’s become our best selves—one episode at a time.