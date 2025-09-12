5 Cozy Fall Recipes and Where to Shop for Them in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air gets crisp and the leaves in College Hill start to turn, it is officially Fall in Providence. September is the perfect time to start mastering fall recipes. Sweater weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out the iced coffee for hot pumpkin spice lattes, and bring out all things Halloween. Whether you’re cooking in your dorm/apartment or just want an easy snack, here are five cozy fall recipes you can easily whip up. I’ll also share the best local spots to grab your ingredients!

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

For the recipe I pulled, you need rolled oats, any milk of your choosing, pumpkin puree, greek yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, and cinnamon (or other spices of your choice). This recipe has a prep time of 5 minutes and needs to be refrigerated for at least 4 hours. You mix the wet ingredients, then stir in the dry. You then place it into a jar or container and refrigerate!

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

There are plenty of more intricate and homemade versions of this dish online, however I personally love stirring butternut squash puree into Annie’s boxed mac & cheese. It’s super quick and simple which is what I need as a busy college student. In my opinion, there is nothing better after a long day.

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

I have to give one of my roommates credit for this one. I hadn’t tried it until she made some for me, and it was perfect. She makes these by adding olive oil, salt and pepper, and maple syrup to brussel sprouts before she puts them in the oven. She just eyeballs. These taste just like candy and are a fall must-try.

Cinnamon baked apples

I have been making these since I was little. They taste like apple pie! I slice apples in half, cover them with cinnamon and brown sugar, and then bake them until they are soft. Here are some more recipe ideas if you have apples to spare!

Sweet potato french fries

Nothing reminds me of fall like the taste of sweet potatoes. And what better than sweet potato fries! I like to make these myself, so I’ll walk you through the recipe I use! The ingredients are sweet potatoes, cornstarch, canola oil, sea salt, cinnamon, and brown sugar. I shave the potatoes, cut them into fry shapes, soak them in ice cold water for 30 minutes, shake them in cornstarch, and then season them and put them in the oven. Here is the full recipe and instructions.

Now for some shopping recommendations! Trader Joes and Whole Foods are my personal favorites, especially for fall flavors. For something more local, I would recommend Urban Greens Co-op Market or Fox Point Grocers! Happy cooking!