So You Went Apple Picking: Seven Best Recipes to Make ASAP

I would be hard pressed to find a fall activity better than apple picking. The warm apple cider, roaming through the apple trees, piping hot apple cider donuts at the end of your venture, and of course bags of freshly picked apples perfectly ready for consumption. After you’ve exhausted eating your apples plain, try these recipes, which bring the apple flavor to any meal.

1. Apple Pie Overnight Oats

Dessert for breakfast? These apple pie overnight oats are loaded with healthy whole grains, fiber, and protein to keep you fueled though your busy day. Prep this delicious breakfast the night before your 9am and I guarantee you will get up for this quick and easy treat!

2. Apple Nachos

Bored of plain apples and peanut butter as your mid-morning pick me up? Transform the classic snack into apple nachos. Simply slice your apple, drizzle on peanut butter, and then get creative with your favorite toppings like granola, chocolate chips, raisins, or coconut flakes!

3. Turkey, Apple, Cheddar Sandwich

Is your usual turkey sandwich in need of a seasonal twist? Turkey, apple, and cheddar are a stellar trio to shake up your go-to lunch. Add arugula if you are feeling fancy!

4. Apple crumble muffins

While I love the traditional apple crumble, these apple crumble muffins take one of my favorite desserts and turns it into a snackable and shareable form. Whip up these scrumptious muffins and share with all your friends this fall. They are sure to make any dire study session a little cheerier.

5. Apple Harvest Salad

Is it just me or does Sweetgreen’s Harvest salad have a choke hold on you too? Save your money and whip up this copycat recipe with your freshly picked apples and other seasonal produce. The result is a nourishing Fall salad you can endlessly customize without extra charge!

6. Classic Apple Pie

There is nothing more quintessentially Fall than a classic apple pie. Make your own crust or buy it, I won’t judge. You will not regret baking this perfectly spiced apple pie and bringing it to your next Fall potluck or dinner party, or simply eat yourself!

7. Apple Cake

Not a pie fan? Thankfully, the apples you picked are a wonderful cake mix in! This plush cake is filled with apples and lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Even the pie lovers in your life will fall for this cake!