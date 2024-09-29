The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

We are constantly bombarded by new wellness and health trends claiming to be the cure to all of our woes. While no wellness trend can fix all of your challenges or make you super human, there are some trends that provide benefits to help you feel a little better on a daily basis. Whether you feel a little drained or simply want to incorporate a healthy habit into your routine, below are four wellness trends that will get you through your long days feeling more balanced, strong, and capable.

1. Focusing on sleep

We all know that sleep is important, but it can often be the first place we cut back on when we are busy with school. There has been a large emphasis on sleep recently and particularly syncing your sleep with your natural circadian rhythm (going to sleep and waking up at consistent and reasonable hours that sync with daylight and when you eat and exercise). Focusing on my sleep this semester has made me more energized, focused, rested, and more able to weather the daily stress of my busy schedule. While focusing on sleep can be a challenge, I recommend putting away your screens before bed, setting a regular time to go to sleep and wake up, getting sunlight immediately after waking up, and creating a routine that winds you down at night.

2. Eating protein

Walk into a grocery store today and you will find hundreds of brands touting their incredible protein content. Protein is the word of the moment when it comes to nutrition, but for good reason. Protein aids in satiety, builds bone and muscle, and helps with maintaining strong hair and nails. Personally, increasing my protein intake has allowed me to feel fueled through long classes and improved my overall energy levels, so I don’t feel myself crashing and reaching for caffeine at 3pm. If you want to increase your protein intake, start with foods you enjoy, like egg sandwiches or yogurt bowls for breakfast, snacks that center protein, and meals that incorporate animal or plant protein.

3. Meditation and yoga

Meditation and yoga are not just for yogis anymore, these exercises are proven to reduce stress, lower heart rate and blood pressure, improve sleep, and decrease negative thought patterns. Even simply taking five minutes to listen to a meditation or stretch in my room between classes or before I begin homework has improved my emotion regulation and state of mind. I recommend starting with beginner yoga or meditation apps or videos and incorporating them into your routine when you have a few minutes to spare. Try Yoga With Adriene for quick yoga sessions or Headspace for accessible meditations.

4. Pilates

It seems like everyone is hopping on the pilates bandwagon this year, but this workout is not just about the cute Alo and Lululemon workout sets. Pilates, whether on the reformer or the mat, can help with posture, core strength, and flexibility. Near Brown’s campus, I have enjoyed my classes at BTone, which have been challenging, yet incredibly worthwhile, as I leave the studio feeling both stretched and accomplished.