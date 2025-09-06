4 Healthy & Easy Meals for College Students to Cook

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living off campus has its perks—you finally have access to a kitchen and the freedom to experiment with meals that are healthier and cheaper than takeout. The challenge? Finding recipes that are fast, simple, and student-budget friendly. Cooking can sometimes seem like an overwhelming task, but having a few things in your repertoire can help! Here are five delicious, healthy, and low-effort meals you can whip up between classes or meal prep on the weekends.

1. Salmon Pasta (Via @sweatandtell)

This recipe went viral for a reason! it’s hearty, protein-packed, and surprisingly easy to make. If you can cook pasta in boiling water, throw ingredients on a pan, and throw a dish into an oven you can definitely cook this.

What you’ll need:

3–4 salmon fillets

Boursin chive

Spinach

Tomatoes, Garlic

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Rosemary

Pasta of your choice (penne, spaghetti, or rotini works great)



How to make it:

Cook your pasta according to Al Dente package directions Place the other ingredients into your baking dish, season with listed spices as above Bake at 400 for 15 minutes. Remove and mix ingredients together, toss with the pasta Optional: a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of parsley for freshness.

2. Feta Pasta (The 2020 TikTok Classic)

You probably saw this recipe all over TikTok in 2020, and it still holds up as the ultimate low-effort comfort food. Like the above salmon dish, all you need to do is throw ingredients into a pan and bake!

What you’ll need:

1 block of feta cheese

Cherub tomatoes (1.5 containers)

Olive oil, salt, garlic and pepper

Pasta of your choice (rigatoni is my go to!)

Fresh basil (optional)



How to make it:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place feta and cherry tomatoes in a baking dish, drizzle with olive oil, season, and roast for about 30 minutes. While that bakes, cook your pasta. Once the feta and tomatoes are melty, mash everything together into a creamy sauce. Toss in the pasta and garnish with fresh basil.

This dish has never failed me, and is so simple to make.

3. Sweet Potato with Beans, Cheese, and Avocado

I love this dish as a healthy and hearty dinner! Think of this as a healthier twist on loaded baked potatoes—packed with fiber, healthy fats, and protein.

What you’ll need:

1 large sweet potato

½ cup black beans (canned, rinsed, and drained)

Shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend work best)

½ avocado, diced

Optional: salsa, hot sauce, or Greek yogurt as toppings



How to make it:

Pierce the sweet potato a few times with a fork, then bake at 400°F for 45–50 minutes (or microwave for 7–10 minutes if you’re short on time). Slice it open and mash the inside lightly. Top with beans, cheese, and avocado. Add salsa or hot sauce for extra flavor.

It’s filling, customizable, and budget-friendly!

4. One-Pan Chicken & Veggies

This one is great for meal prep, and again not challenging!

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts or thighs

Mixed vegetables (zucchini, peppers, onions, or potatoes)

Olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper

Steps:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Chop veggies and spread on a baking sheet with chicken. Drizzle with oil and season generously. Roast for 25–30 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

5. Fried Rice

This is again a very simple meal, and is great for clearing your fridge with any ingredients you have lying around! Here’s a sample of a fried rice

Ingredients:

Mixed veggies (fresh or frozen: broccoli, peppers, carrots, snap peas, etc.)

Eggs

Cooked rice (white, brown, or even microwave packs)

Soy sauce or teriyaki sauce

Protein (optional: tofu, chicken, or shrimp)

Steps: