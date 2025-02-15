4 Game-Changing Investment Banking Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting Recruitment

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I (hopefully) near the end of my investment banking recruiting journey, I have reflected back on my time, and there are definitely some things I wish I had known before I got started. Here are my best tips that you haven’t heard to help you navigate the world of investment banking like a pro.

1. Start Early

One of the first things you will always hear is to start early. Network early and get on the phone with people as soon as you can. It never hurts to get on a call and pick people’s brains about what they do on a daily basis and get a feel for what their work looks like. This is also a really great wait to figure out if you really want to get into this industry. As someone who went back and forth on whether investment banking was for me or not, early networking would have benefitted me profusely to see what was out there when it came to different roles in finance. It’s also a great way to get your name circulating around banks you may want to work at.

Also, start early when it comes to interview prep. Once again, as someone who was unsure about banking and left this until the last minute, I could not recommend an early start enough.

2. Try Not To Stress

Now, to move into a bit more of the mental aspect of recruiting, I think one of the most important things you need to remember is not to sweat it too much. This process requires a LOT of rejection whether that be in the form of an incredibly awkward phone call or an actual rejection email from your dream job. I would always look at this as a way of redirecting myself to a better path. When I got off the phone with someone I really did not enjoy, I would remind myself that I would actually die if I had to work with that person on a daily basis. And although it’s harder to talk yourself off of the job rejection ledge, I find it’s best to take on the “whatever is meant to be will never pass me by” mindset. The rejections can pile up, but there IS light at the end of the tunnel. Even though I haven’t reached the end of the tunnel yet, I KNOW I will (peep mindset).

3. Stand Out By Being Yourself

When it comes to the actual application process, the number one tip I have is to be yourself. Nowadays, everyone is applying to be in investment banking. The more you can differentiate yourself from the pack, have unique stories, and truly know yourself and your story, the better off you will be in the process. The more open and authentic I have been with people on phone calls and even in interviews, the further it has moved me in the processes at the banks where I want to work. And if someone on the phone or in your interview doesn’t like the way you are acting or the joke you cracked, the more banks you can cross off the list.

4. Find Support Systems

To close out, one of the most important things I can recommend is to have great support systems. As a woman trying to break into this male-dominated industry, it is more important than ever to have each other’s backs and support one another in this process. Share materials with each another and support one another in every way possible, because any woman breaking into this industry is a win for all of us.

