Unlocking Opportunities: Brown U Resources for Landing Amazing Summer Internships

It’s the end of January, and if you’re like me, the pressure to figure out summer plans is real. Whether you’re refreshing Handshake for the hundredth time looking for that perfect internship or feeling the sting of unopened emails and ghosted applications, it’s easy to spiral.

Everyone’s either stressing about landing something or pretending they’re not. It can feel like you’re already behind.

But the good news is … you’re not. Brown has so many resources to help you find (and land) an internship, whether you’re looking for something super specific or just trying to get your foot in the door. In this article I’m going to break down the resources I have found most helpful in my search and how to use them.

Okay so starting off the MVP of Brown’s career resources: CareerLab. If you haven’t begun your internship hunt or don’t know where to start, this is your first stop. It has a ton of helpful information about resumes, cover letters, and prepping for interviews. You can also schedule an appointment to have someone review your resume or help you with any application obstacles. There is also a “Find Jobs/Internships” button that will bring you to a list of open internships that you can add filters to in order to find roles in your industry.

A close runner up to CareerLab is BrownConnect+. I have had the most success with this platform. BrownConnect gives you the ability to filter through Brown alumni based on industry, organization, and location. You just click “Search the Directory” and then you are given a list of over 100,000 alumni. I find this platform especially helpful for Brown students since all of the alumni on BrownConnect+ have chosen to be available to students and to provide their contact information, so they are likely willing to help you in your academic and career journey. However, if you are interested in a specific alumni’s work or organization, I recommend setting up a short meeting to discuss how they got there and any guidance they may have for you. In other words, do not just message them asking for a job or internship. Instead, at the end of your meeting ask them if they know of any opportunities to get involved in the company or if they know any people that have experience in your area of interest that they could connect you with.

Brown also has a lot of peer support and community-based organizations that regularly share internship and volunteer opportunities. For example, I am part of SWE (Society of Women Engineers) who send out biweekly newsletters listing any upcoming events or internship opportunities. So if you have not already, definitely join professional student organizations so you know about opportunities within your field of interest.

Lastly, UTRAs (Undergraduate Teaching and Research Awards) and independent research funding is a great way to land something for the summer. Brown has already sent out the UTRAs for Summer 2025 so make sure to take advantage of the research opportunities that are being offered by the school alongside looking into internships. Especially if you are interested in Biology, Chemistry, or Biomedical Engineering, there is a lot of impressive work being done where you have a strong chance of being accepted.

So with all that being said if you have summer internship stress, just know that you definitely aren’t alone. Pretty much everyone is in the same boat – refreshing emails and wondering if they’re doing enough. But here’s the truth: it’s going to be okay. You don’t need to have your entire career figured out right now, and Brown has your back with so many resources to guide you through the process.

Whether you’re attending a CareerLAB workshop, reaching out to alumni on LinkedIn, or applying for funding through programs like the LINK Award, there are countless ways to find opportunities that work for you. Remember that internships are just one step in your journey. No one path is “perfect,” and every experience teaches you something valuable.

Take a deep breath, start where you are, and don’t hesitate to lean on the resources – and people – are you. You’ve got it!!