3 Months Post-Accutane: The Truth of My Experience as a Brown University Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost five months ago, I wrote about my experience so far in my Accutane treatment course. At the time, I was four months in, but I ended up being on the medication for six months in total. My dosage progressed over time as my dermatologist assessed potential side effects.

Before I began taking isotretinoin (commonly known as Accutane, though that’s actually just a brand that is no longer available), I was extremely frustrated with my skin. For years, I pursued a multitude of topical and oral treatments, and was left unsatisfied by each. Some caused unpleasant side effects, like overly-sensitive skin and nausea. None cleared my skin with much consistency.

Finally, I convinced my dermatologist I believed isotretinoin would be worth the potential complications. I believed it would be a permanent and complete solution.

Now, three months since my last pill, I feel otherwise. I’m still very pleased with my results, but others should be aware that Accutane is not a 100% guarantee for a lifetime of clear skin for all people.

To be clear, my skin transformed dramatically on isotretinoin. In fact, I’ve never been so happy about it as I was at the end of my course. Before isotretinoin, I had oily skin, and the drug made my face dry out enough that it effectively became ‘normal’. Fortunately, dry skin was my only side effect—if I forgot to apply Aquaphor before bed, I’d wake up with extremely dry lips, and my hands became flaky. Excluding one breakout a few months in, I had absolutely no pimples or real texture appear. The drug reduced the appearance of any pores, too. I loved the difference Accutane made for my skin (plus, a nice bonus: never having oily hair)!

I believed the effects would be permanent. However, having now been off isotretinoin for three months, I see that is not the case for me. Some people finish their course and never have another pimple. But I have again been struggling with mild skin issues.

I do still feel like my skin is exponentially more manageable than it was before Accutane. But it’s hard to feel like you’ve found a perfect solution, after searching for years, and then it becomes inaccessible again.

I would recommend anyone who has struggled for a long time with their skin to discuss isotretinoin with their dermatologist. Only a medical professional can confer the right decision for your personal health and wellness.

With that being said, people should understand that isotretinoin might not fix everything forever (in contrast to the narrative I’ve seen online). It’s an incredible difference, for sure. But acne is a complex condition, and as much as I wish I could stay on Accutane permanently, that’s not feasible considering its potential (and sometimes unseen) side effects. There may come a day where I decide to undergo a second treatment course, but that day is not today.

So I’m making it my goal to instead stress less about my skin. I know that I’m my own biggest critic. In general, nobody judges us like ourselves—and we should never let these judgments impact our sense of worth.