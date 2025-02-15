14 Must-Have Apps Every College Student Needs Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

I’ll admit, I am unspeakably guilty of being “chronically online.” Not only do I spend too long scrolling TikTok and Instagram or spamming my private story, but I also I routinely dedicate chunks of my day to decluttering my camera roll, logging my meals, and crafting Pinterest boards.

But, the dedication of 6+ hours of daily screentime is not without its perks, and my commitment to my phone has put me in the unique position to share a comprehensive list of my favorite apps for any and every occasion.

Without further ado, here are my favorite apps for…

Logging stuff

I am perhaps too fixated on keeping track of the things I do, but I like to have a digital record of my favorite movies, books, and restaurants. This is where these apps (and their cute Wrapped logs at the end of the year!) come in.

Beli

Maybe my favorite in this category, I adore using Beli to both log my meals out (restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops) and to stalk restaurants I want to visit. Beli is awesome because you can add notes, pictures, and tag friends. It’s also great to note restaurants you want to visit, maybe before a trip or just cafes nearby. Lastly, you can see pictures from other Beli members and decide for yourself if the food looks good. While Beli has been boasted by big-city foodies from NYC, the app is just as amazing in Providence.

Goodreads

A cult classic among readers, Goodreads is great for logging the books you read. With features that allow you to keep a diary of your reviews, update your progress on books you’re currently reading, and see what your friends are reading, it is no wonder I’ve used this app for 5+ years. Also, the yearly reading challenge pushes me to avoid reading slumps and to try to read a little bit every day.

Letterboxd

The Goodreads of movies, Letterboxd similarly allows you to log movies, keep a diary of reviews, and maintain a “to-watch list.” I love scrolling through my diary to see the movies I’ve watched in a year and I especially love reading other users’ reviews after I’ve just watched a movie.

Mental health

Finch

A cuter version of Reminders, Finch reminds me to stretch, take a deep breath, and be grateful every day. Finch allows you to “raise” a little bird, buying it clothes and furniture from the shop using the gems you earn by taking care of yourself. Finch celebrates the little wins, and even lets you celebrate and appreciate your friends with the app by sending them hugs, thoughts, and more.

Phone hygiene

Swipewipe

With 100,000+ photos in my camera roll, I skeptically downloaded this app from a TikTok ad, hoping maybe it would help me rein in my photo hoarding. To my surprise and delight, I have since cleared over 140 gigabytes of storage from my phone and deleted over 30,000 pictures. With features that let you both swipe through your photos from every month of each year or from August 1st (for example) every year like Tinder, it’s both easy and satisfying to take a load off your phone’s storage. Although admittedly a little glitchy, Swipewipe has been such a useful tool for me to keep both my camera roll and my mind organized.

Vibes

Pinterest & Pinterest Shuffles

Whether it be mindless scrolling in class or creating a spring fashion vision board, Pinterest and Shuffles allow me to channel my inner self and visualize all of the things that make me happy. The Pin system is tried and true and I love organizing my pins from boards dreaming up my future wedding to my dorm room. Its only downfall, in my opinion, is the exponential rise of ads.

Shuffles, on the other hand, is ad-free and allows you to take images and cutouts straight from your Pinterest boards to create any collage you could imagine. I used it to redesign my bedroom this past fall and it genuinely helped me visualize exactly how everything would look.

Documenting My Life

1SE

Aside from my finsta posts, I like to put a second from every day into 1SE (1 Second Everyday) to compile quick videos of my months or years. I have brief recaps of entire years of my life dating back to 2021 and they’re very special to look back on and reminisce. I also use it to keep track of my outfits, which is helpful if I ever need outfit inspiration.

Retro

A newer addition to my favorite apps, I’ve been using Retro since September to share pictures with a couple of friends. It lets you select pictures from each week to add to your recap and then makes cute collages and recap slideshows at the end of each month and year. I love to compile the most aesthetic moments of my life in this app and it helps me romanticise my life.

Shopping

Depop

This may be a controversial one, but I really do love scrolling Depop, scouring for secondhand deals on unique or expensive items. Most of the time that’s the extent of my involvement with Depop- just window shopping. But this summer, I revamped my workout and summer wardrobes with secondhand items from Lululemon and Free People alike, all for about $75 total.

Books

Libby

Of all the apps on this list, the one that is probably the most underhyped is Libby. It was my saving grace during the height of my reading arc in 2020, allowing me to borrow books from my local library online. If you’re reading a series and burning through the books in a day or two, Libby will be your best friend. It’s also great for finding random books for class for free online.

Locking In

Flora

This app is so good! I mostly only use it during peak midterm and finals seasons, but it locks my phone and grows a plant while I work. Opening my phone kills the plant, and multiple work sessions allow you to progress in the “world tour.” Having focused 85 hours in the app has allowed me to eliminate distractions on my phone and work productively for extended time periods.

Goodnotes

Another cult classic for online note taking, but Goodreads’ interface is my favorite of the note taking apps I’ve tried. My favorite features are being able to move around written notes within a document and keep notebooks and folders for classes. With a subscription for only $9.99/year, Goodreads has been totally worth the purchase for me.

Games!

Blockblast

My most recent obsession has been Blockblast, playing in class, on my walks, and between daily tasks. I will warn you; it is easy to get addicted! But in my opinion, this app is a better version of Tetris and a fun puzzle.

My Hotel

Before Blockblast, My Hotel had my heart for several months (I spent $4.99 to remove ads). Honestly, an awesome game and innocent time suck!

If you are thinking about Spring Break, be sure to check out these apps for travel tips and hacks!