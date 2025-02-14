The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This semester, I’ve been lucky enough to travel a lot while on exchange in Denmark. Like many study abroad students, I’m quickly perfecting the art of the weekend getaway and taking full advantage of seeing as much of Europe as I can while I’m here. In the next six weeks, I’ll be in Copenhagen, Vienna, Norway, Sweden and London as well as at home in Aarhus. Over the past few weeks, I’ve found some must have apps and must try hacks for anyone looking to travel in the near future!

SkyScanner

One of the biggest parts of traveling in Europe has been the means of transportation. SkyScanner is a travel app that helps users compare flight and hostel prices across different airlines and travel sites. For me personally, this app has been a huge help when looking for cheap flights since it shows price trends and highlights the cheapest times to travel to your searched destination each month.

RyanAir and Other Discount Airlines

RyanAir is a discount airline that originated in Ireland in the 80’s. Since I’m in Denmark this semester, I’ve been using RyanAir a lot. Some other discount airlines include Easy Jet (based in the UK), Wizz Air (based in Hungary), Flair Airlines (based in Canada) and Jet Blue (based in America). Nothing about flying with Ryanair is overly glamorous, but the lack of glamour is easily overlooked for the cheap ticket prices and numerous locations that are offered by this airline. RyanAir also offers student discounts as well as discounts connected to the Erasmus Student Network (ESN).

Hostel World

Since I’m hoping to travel as much as possible, I’m also looking to travel in the most affordable way possible. Hostels have been a huge help when looking for affordable places to stay, and in my opinion, Hostel World is the best platform for comparing one hostel to the next. The app allows you to search any city with your preferred travel date, and with the touch of a button, it shows you every hostel available at that time. The app also displays the available amenities at each hostel, the different room options, as well as reviews and ratings from past travellers. This makes it extremely easy to pick the place that is the best match for you!

Updated Calculator App

The best travel app I’ve found over the last while would probably be the calculator app. Those with IOS 18 will have the updated calculator app, which comes with a calculator button in the bottom left corner of the screen. If you hit this button and then hit the convert option, you are able to select two forms of currency. In my case, I have Canadian dollars and Danish Kroners selected as the two currencies to fit my travel plans. With these pre-programmed currencies set in the app, anything you type in one currency slot will automatically convert to the other. This has been a life saver for me and helps me keep spending in control when traveling!

Pack light

I’m a chronic over-packer, and sometimes, there’s no getting around that. However, I’ve realized that being able to travel with carry-on sized bags is so much cheaper and so much easier then checking bags. So, I’m trying my best to become someone who travels light. For one, carry-ons are automatically included in most flights while checked bags cost extra. Not having to arrive extra early to check a bag or wait for a bag at the baggage carousel will save you a lot of time. Plus, you really don’t need to pack heavy if you’re only gliding a weekend trip.

Have a Planning and Prep Day

Having a prep day or night before you go on a trip is a must for me. My planning days are usually on Wednesdays because I leave for a lot of my trips on Thursday afternoons after class. I don’t have any classes on Wednesdays this semester, but you could choose any day that you have available. I use my planning day to pack and get organized, finish any work that needs to be done before I leave, and follow up with travel details like checking in on flights or checking bus departure times.

ESN (Erasmus Student Network)

Unfortunately, the Erasmus Student Network is only available for students currently on exchange in Europe. The whole purpose of the ESN is to better the experience of students who are studying abroad. They do this by hosting a number of events throughout each semester including international trips and excursions that any students are able to register for. Members of the ESN are also able to get discounts through many companies including RyanAir, FlixBus and Hostelworld, to name a few!