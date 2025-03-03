The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Helloooo Her Campus! Long time, no writing… whoops. This is my last semester at BGSU, so I’ve been slammed with things lately! For my first article back, I wanted to get a little personal and share an experience with you all. Hopefully, if you’ve also experienced this, it makes you feel a little more seen.

Sometimes, the things that people say stick with you long after they’re gone. I’ve noticed that a lot of people say things that they don’t think are that important, but they don’t understand just how deep the knife goes. This happened to me in my last relationship, and since being out of it, I’ve only just begun realizing how one small comment has affected my life.

“You just care too much.“

Now, granted, I’ve been known to be a bit overly emotional. I cry at the drop of a hat, I get my feelings hurt very easily, I get teary-eyed looking at pictures of animals. This is all very true! I recognize it, and I know it’s something I do. Caring too much, though… is that even a thing? Is it possible to care too much about people, things we love, or problems in everyday life?

Despite being so emotional, I’ve never thought that the problem was that I care about things too much. I’ve always been like this; I think it’s impossible for me to not care a lot. I love that about myself – I never seem to run out of love to give. I don’t understand how caring could ever be seen as a negative thing. It should be the very core of who we are as humans – we should feel empathy for everything around us, I think.

I struggled with this comment for a long time, and to be honest, I still do. I find myself wondering if it was true; maybe I do care about things too much. Though, I somehow always pull myself out of those thoughts. Why would I be ashamed of loving loudly, of showing someone extra compassion, or seeing light in everyday things?

The world we live in currently is hard. If we can find joy in little, unimportant things… Why is that a problem? I love my friends, I love my family, I love music that makes me feel something, I love feeling like part of a community, I love cute little animals, I love little trinkets, I love it all!

All this to say that if someone tells you that you’re too much of anything; too emotional, too needy, too clingy, too literally anything… it’s just not the truth. Everyone is the perfect amount of whatever they need to be for themselves. You will find the right people who don’t ask you to change yourself, or change integral parts of who you are to make them happy. Don’t ever make yourself think that the only way to make someone love you is to change yourself completely.

I didn’t, and I’m so glad I didn’t let those comments make me change myself into someone I’m not. I love who I am, and I have people around me who love me for who I am.

You will never be too much for the right person.