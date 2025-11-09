Tips on How to Keep a Positive Mindset in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maintaining good mental health is a lot easier said than done. As a college student, you’re constantly having tasks thrown at you. Whether it’s schoolwork, part-time jobs, or making sure your house is tidy and clean, it can be overwhelming as you also want to have time to enjoy yourself while you’re young. Throughout this semester specifically, I’ve been stressed like never before, trying to balance what seems like a million things at once. However, there are some things that have helped me manage this stress and maintain a positive mindset about what life throws my way.

spend less time doomscrolling

I know this seems like a simple one that lots of people bring up, but it really can make a difference on your mental health. I have a bad habit of scrolling on TikTok for hours on end, especially at night when I’m procrastinating doing my schoolwork. However, I’ve found that this habit has led me to be more stressed since I have to do more cramming than I would have had I just set my phone aside. Scrolling on my phone also leaves my eyes strained, so instead I’ve been leaning more towards things like reading, scrapbooking, cleaning/organizing, and spending time with my dog to avoid this.

make plans for the weekend

I love to sit at home and do nothing just as much as the next person. I’m a homebody, and sometimes it feels more like a chore to get out and do something. Despite this, I’ve found that if I have at least one thing to look forward to each week, I’m more motivated to do well on various tasks throughout the week. These plans don’t have to be super extravagant either. Recently, I’ve gone to the movie theaters with a friend, painted pumpkins with my sister, and have upcoming plans to go to a volleyball game. Things like these, although I sometimes prefer just sitting in the comfort of my home, make my mindset shift go from “getting through this week” to “it will be all worth it.”

Understand you’re not alone

It’s easy to get caught up in whatever you’re doing and think that no one else could possibly understand what you’re going through, but this idea could not be farther from the truth. College students from all over undergo stress, no matter where it stems from. Though I don’t think doomscrolling is a good habit to fall into, it can sometimes be reassuring that someone you don’t even know is enduring a very similar circumstance as you are. The people around me can sometimes relate to my situation, but it’s fascinating how when you open a social media app, the algorithm knows exactly what you want to hear. Undergoing stress in college is a universal concept, but realizing that you have a community of like-minded people around you can be comforting.

Like I said, maintaining good mental health while in college is easier said than done. Everyone is telling you that things are going to work out, but sometimes it doesn’t feel that way. However, I think actively trying to implement these ideas into your regular routine can help shift your mindset and overall assist in pushing you through the rest of the semester!