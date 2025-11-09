Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Bowling Green | Wellness > Health

The Top 5 Running Spots in Bowling Green, OH

Melanie Potthast Student Contributor, Bowling Green State University
Here in Bowling Green, Ohio, we have been blessed with a beautiful town with flat terrain that allows for a great running experience. So, I thought it would be fitting to take you on a tour of my favorite running routes/spots in the area.

5. Trail Runs

There are many parks advertising trail runs like Slippery Elm Trail or in the Wintergarten Nature Preserve. While they are a bit far from campus, they work well for a solitary long run or if you live off campus and are looking for new routes. 

4. The fields beyond the stadium/Mount Jerome

Anyone who has attended the Summer Sunset at the beginning of the year knows that the view from Mount Jerome is spectacular. Personally, I think the view is even more rewarding during a run. While grass runs aren’t for everyone, variety is the spice of life, and I always enjoy it. 

3. Downtown

Bowling Green is a bustling community, and its downtown is no different. The many shops and restaurants make for excellent entertainment while on your run, and you’ll have frequent places to stop and rest if you feel like you need it. 

2. The Campus

The BGSU campus is beautiful, mostly due to its large trees. Even so, it is filled with crisscrossing paths that can make a run interesting. There are a number of landmarks to admire, from the picturesque fountain to the iconic letters.

1. Oak Grove Cemetery

The cemetery is a very quiet spot, even when the campus is at its busiest, which is why this spot is my favorite. The large trees that stand among the graves provide ample shade during the warmer months. While it is small, with a full lap on the outermost path to be around a mile, it is an excellent spot to run or walk in solitude.

Readers should keep in mind that this is hardly an exhaustive list of the many running spots found in or near Bowling Green, Ohio. Let’s be real, one of the advantages of running is that you can explore, alone or with friends, many different areas that your car cannot take you. 

