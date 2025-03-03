This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

It wasn’t until the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, that women were allowed to compete at the Olympic level. Since then, women have made leaps and bounds in the world of athletics. However, over a century later, female athletes still face the same stigmas they once had.

Too big. Too lean. Too manly. Too strong. Too weak. Too muscular. Too thin. Too much. And still not enough.

It seems that, no matter what a woman does with her body, no matter how impressive, she does not belong in sport. The underlying message fueled to girls from the time they are in elementary school is clear: women cannot be as competitive or aggressive as men, they will never be as “good as the guys”, and sports are simply not for them.

But that couldn’t be more wrong.

The narrative that women are unmade for sports results in a system that does not provide young girls with the opportunities and access to fundamental equipment to enhance their enjoyment and progress in sports. Thus, many girls spend their lives believing they are just “too unathletic” for physical activity. Not only does this deter women from competing in sports during their school days, but it keeps them from practicing healthy exercise habits for the rest of their lives.

Times are changing, though, for women in sports. Athletes like Simone Biles (gymnastics), Ilona Maher (rugby), Caitlyn Clark (basketball), and many more are switching the narrative. In the year of 2024, Viewership of the women’s basketball championship game was up 90% compared with 2023 viewership. In that same year, Maher starred on the cover of Sports Illustrated following the Paris Olympics. After taking a mental health break from competing, Biles returned to the Olympic stage, securing three gold and one silver medal, named Sports Illustrated Person of the Year.

And these are only a few examples of female athletes who are inspiring girls all around the world to be strong and competitive despite patriarchal standards that set women up to be weak and submissive.

Inspired by the leading female athletes of 2024, I took to interviewing a handful of BGSU’s female athletes. Ranging from swimmers and basketball players to powerlifters and dancers, here’s what our girls have to say about their experiences navigating female sports:

1. Reagan Campbell: Track and Field

“Sports helped me to realize my body is strong, and I am successful, so I shouldn’t change a thing about myself.” Reagan Campbell, 2025

In the year 2021, she earned the title of Ohio State Champion in the women’s 400-meter dash. Now a 19-year-old sophomore track athlete and physical education major at BGSU, Reagan Campbell is making new personal bests meet after meet. Inspired by fellow long-limbed sprinter Gabby Thomas, this girl is unafraid to leave it all on the track, proving that she is here and here to stay.

With ten years of experience playing soccer and a history of greatness on the track, Reagan is passionate about her future career in the world of athletics. When asked if her background in sports had any influence on her decision to pursue a bachelor’s in physical education, she stated: “Yes! I chose this major so that I would have an opportunity to influence younger students on the importance of physical activity in their lives while also hoping to spark [their] interests in different sports because that is where a lot of my confidence was rooted as a child.”

Since I grew up alongside this girl, I had the privilege to see that confidence expand over the years. Coming from a small town in Licking County, Ohio, Reagan served as an inspiration (and at times, a rival) to so many girls; We would see her– her determination, her speed, her talent– and think that’s what an athlete is.

Although highly skilled at what she does, Reagan hasn’t always respected her body the way she does now, as a college athlete. Growing up, she sometimes felt that she wasn’t as “womanly” as other girls because of her athletic body type. There were times when she felt insecure in the weight room because she wasn’t as strong or “built” as the other girls. Even still, she sometimes struggles with the idea that she is “supposed” to be skinny and muscular because building muscle has never been the easiest for her.

Despite her struggles, Reagan is proud of her body (as she should be). When asked how she would describe the way she views her body today, she stated, “I appreciate the fact that it has brought me this far in my athletic career and that if I wasn’t made or built the way that I am, I wouldn’t be as successful in my sport.” On top of that, she has been able to recognize that participating in sports is what helped her realize just how strong and capable she is.

Reagan is a prime example of just how important it is to encourage young girls to participate in sports, as participating in soccer and track & field has helped her to recognize her capability to do hard things. On top of that, society’s expectations of how a female athlete should look can be harsh and unrealistic, but Reagan understands that what she looks like isn’t a concern when she’s making history on the track.

2. Laila harrison: Basketball

“[Female athletes] are living up to their own standards and are not concerned about the beauty standards.” Laila Harrison, 2025

Laila Harrison, a BGSU freshman basketball player from Cincinnati, Ohio, has been in the sport since 2012, participating also in volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field throughout her teenage years. In high school, her basketball team went on to win the state championship, and she earned the title of second-team all-district and a state honorable mention. Laila is currently majoring in finance at BGSU.

Sports have been a great source of empowerment for Laila when it comes to the way she views her body and its capabilities. When asked if sports have ever damaged her body image, she stated clearly, “Never” and went on to explain “[sports] helped me maintain the image I want and helped [me] realize that some of the stuff I didn’t like before about my body, those features helped elevate me in my sport“.

Despite that female athletes have been openly ostracized for not fitting the beauty standards set by the patriarchy, whether that is for being too tall, too muscular, too big, or too small, the evolving narrative surrounding women in sports has allowed for athletes like Laila to appreciate all that their bodies do for them. Not only should girls be encouraged to participate in sports, but they should feel proud of doing so. Our bodies, regardless of shape or size, are capable of so much more than what society tells us. In a world that limits the female body to what it looks like rather than what it can do, athletes like Laila are proof that we do not have to be subjected to unrealistic standards set for women.

There were times growing up when Laila felt insecure about being taller or skinnier than other girls. However, as a college athlete, she has been able to recognize that the way she is built helps her to achieve greatness in her sport. This further goes to show just how important it is to advocate for female participation in athletics; the world of sport, although heavily gendered, can uplift women to feel strong and confident in their bodies.

When asked who inspires her, Laila mentioned athletes Simone Biles, A’ja Wilson, and Serena Williams, explaining that she looks up to them for their love of sport despite the challenges they’ve faced in participating. These women, like Laila, understand that the world of athletics isn’t always catered towards women, and still, they play.

3. Abbey Muhleman: bodybuilding

“In the gym, I dress how I feel comfortable, and I’ve never cared what others thought about it.” Abbey Muhleman, 2025

Graduate student pursuing her masters in Biological Sciences, Abbey Muhleman is no stranger when it comes to the weightroom. I met Abbey in the fall of 2024, intimidated by her muscular physique and exuding confidence. This girl knows where she belongs in the gym, but she hasn’t always felt that way.

There were times when Abbey felt too skinny or weak in athletic settings. During her adolescence, she described her body image as poor, because she frequently compared her body to other girls, especially during the years that she ran track (2014-2016). She noted that her body image has since improved, though she still struggles with it occasionally.

Lifting has proved to be a healthy outlet for Abbey to grow physically. She stated that “lifting in college, it’s helped my body image a lot with the weight I’ve put on, I feel more ‘normal’ sized and healthy.” Not only that, but the sport has made her proud of the physique she has built, growing her confidence. Despite knowing that the standards set for female lifters on social media can be unrealistic, Abbey has a beautifully balanced take on her body: proud but never satisfied. She always wants to build a better, stronger version of herself, and she’s willing to put in the work to do so.

Seeing girls like Abbey in the gym will never fail to warm my heart. I was hesitant to first approach her, and my only regret is not having done so sooner. This girl is a firecracker, passionate about a woman’s right to take up space in the weight room. She is a firm believer in supporting other girls, and it’s no surprise that she takes time during her workouts to support other females in the room. It is so important to uplift other female lifters, beginners or experts because we are constantly treated as though we don’t belong in the same space as men.

But Abbey is proof that we do belong, and we aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

4. Vanessa Hernandez: Swimming, Dance

“[Sports] helped me understand that anyone can be good at anything no matter their outward appearance” Vanessa Hernandez, 2025

Vanessa Hernandez, a senior Exercise Science major at BGSU, has spent the last 16 years competing in numerous sports. From being a competitive dancer and gymnast to an active member of the BGSU club swim team, Vanessa is passionate about physical activity and challenging herself to be the best version of herself. She grew up in a very active family, participating in triathlons with her father growing up, and has always felt she belongs in athletic settings.

However, Vanessa, like most female athletes, has struggled with her self-image regardless of her achievements in sports. She recalls being urged to change the way she looks for her sport, especially when it comes to ballet. She stated that these comments hurt because they come from “people who should support you no matter what and not make those comments because it truly does not matter [what you look like]”.

As a senior in college now, Vanessa understands that her body is capable of so much but noted the difficulties of navigating the world of physical fitness after leaving high school. She is active in the gym, dance studio, and the pool, but with her busy academic schedule, she’s found it difficult to remain disciplined now that she isn’t constantly competing in different sports.

Working with different athletes, including shadowing a sports PT, has proved frustrating for Vanessa at times. She stated, “It definitely has been hard on my mental health lately being around college athletes who still have their days structured around set practice times and taking care of themselves.”

In hearing this, I came to realize that leaving one’s competitive sport is a side of athletics that we don’t talk about enough. Learning how to stay active whilst giving yourself the time to build a career and be successful in school is difficult, especially when you no longer have a team of coaches helping you do it. But Vanessa’s story has shown me that it is possible. She knows to give herself grace, as she is at a pivotal point in her academic career. This girl is doing great things that I know will pay off in the future, and I can’t wait to see just how far she goes.

Inspired by athletes like Ilona Maher, Simone Biles, and Jordyn Wieber, Vanessa is noticing that the standard around women’s bodies in sports is changing, stating that, these days, “more people appreciate strong, athletic women”. Wise beyond her years and an advocate for young girls in sports, it is obvious that she will continue to approach the narrative in this light, inspiring young girls (and me!) to embrace physical activity, even with its flaws.

5. Emma albright: Dance

“I work on thinking less about my looks and more about how I get to be a strong woman now!” Emma Albright, 2025

20-year-old Emma Albright is a returning sophomore at BGSU this year. She has been dancing for almost her entire life, coupled with playing volleyball during her time in middle school, and was co-captain of her competitive dance team during her sophomore and senior years of high school. Emma is currently part of the BGSU University Dance Alliance (UDA), performing in seasonal concerts throughout the school year.

Growing up in the world of dance, Emma is no stranger to the unforgiving beauty standards placed upon female athletes. In her interview, she detailed the irony of being called “too tall” while also being praised for her long legs, proving to be a source of both insecurity and empowerment for her growing up.

When asked how she views her body as a current college student, Emma stated, “I am much more accepting of my body now, even though I have gone through significant changes since being in high school…It was very hard to cope with how my body changed after I stopped being a competitive dancer who worked out every day at practice, but I am still dancing, and I feel like it helps me to know I don’t need that body to dance.”

She went on to explain how proud she is of her body, knowing that no matter how thin dancers are “supposed” to be, she knows the power she holds, the strength that she’s built over years of competition and casual dancing that many female dancers are not accredited for.

There is something to be said about the unrecognized athletic ability of dancers. Upon asking Emma if she’d be interested in being interviewed for this article, she stated that she was “trying to think of someone more athletic” for the process. Sports like dance, which have a heavy focus on visual aesthetics (and deemed “feminine”), are often dismissed by the sports community as something less rigorous or intensive. However, athletes like Emma are proof of the mental and physical toughness it takes to dance; to those who believe otherwise, we’d like to see you try.

6. Maya Bautista: Powerlifting

“Powerlifting has taught me how beautiful having mass on your body is and how much work is put into building that mass.” Maya Bautista, 2025

With a past in gymnastics, track, and diving to competing in powerlifting at her current age, 18-year-old Maya Bautista is as well-rounded as athletes come. In fact, when I first met Maya, I was struck by her multifaceted history in sports. This BGSU freshman is open to adventure wherever she goes, passionate about testing her body’s strength, skill, and determination. In fact, she is majoring in Exercise Science because she fell in love with learning how the body works, fascinated by its repair mechanisms upon injury.

Maya has always known that she is a powerhouse. Growing up, she appreciated her more muscular build because it made her naturally good at sports. However, this wasn’t always the case. When asked how she viewed her body during adolescence, Maya stated, “There would be a few times where I wished I could take the muscle off my body and be petite like the other girls in my grade when I couldn’t fit into any jeans or couldn’t wear the smallest size…”

Despite this, she learned how wonderful being a girl with muscles can be, especially once she began powerlifting. As a college student, Maya can confidently say that she is proud of the physique she’s built. She explained to me that though she is not as “toned” or small as she was when she was competing in multiple sports during her days in high school, she has developed an understanding of the hard work that goes into building mass and no longer wants to make her legs smaller to fit the beauty standards.

Sports have taught Maya that her body is worth treating properly, whether that be with the foods she eats, the work she does, or the way she talks about herself. She is proud of her body and all of the work she has done to look and perform the way she does. Maya also took note of the fact that athletic female bodies are becoming more normalized in our society.

“I want to grow bigger and bigger instead“, Maya reflected on how she views her body now. Her perspective on sports provides me with so much hope and excitement for future athletes; girls are learning that taking up space is a good thing, and that is exactly what we should be teaching them.

It has been a pleasure to be able to learn about and share the experiences of these athletes. Stories like theirs are pivotal to providing young girls with the confidence to participate in sports despite the challenges that arise in doing so. Coming in all shapes and sizes, female athletes are done being defined by beauty standards thrust upon them by a society once dependent on casting them aside. The strength of the female athlete comes not only in her performance on the court, the track, or the stage but in the sheer willpower of her mind.

Because it is not what our bodies look like that makes us powerful, it is what they can do.