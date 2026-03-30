Spring Is Coming: Fresh Start for Your Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, bed rotting season had its moment. And in all honesty, we deserved it. But now that spring is right around the corner, it’s time for a reset.

Longer days, warmer weather, and actual sunshine again? That’s the kind of energy shift we really need. After months of cold walks to class and zero motivation, spring is basically giving us a fresh start. And the best part? You don’t need a full life makeover. A few small changes can totally boost your mood.

If you’re ready to shake off the winter slump, here are 10 easy ways to feel more energized, motivated, and like yourself again:

1. Romanticize Your Walk to Class

I’m not saying winter didn’t humble us… but walking to class in the cold is just not it. Now that it’s getting sunny again, try to actually enjoy that walk. Put your headphones in, play your favorite playlist, and pretend you’re in a movie.

Plus, sunlight = vitamin D = better mood, less stress, and even better sleep. We love a science-backed glow-up.

2. Let the Light In (Literally)

Open your curtains as soon as you wake up. Trust me. Sitting in a dark room all day or even just getting ready in a dark space is definitely not helping your mood or giving you motivation. Natural light instantly makes your space feel more alive and honestly makes getting out of bed a little less painful.

3. Sweet Treats Go A Long Way

Go get that coffee, matcha, or sweet treat. Whatever makes you happy. It’s not just about the drink! It’s about giving yourself something to look forward to. I always love to invite my friends to grab coffee with me because you never know if someone else needs that little pick-me-up as well.

4. Switch Things Up

If your routine has been feeling boring and repetitive, it’s time to change it. Try a new coffee spot, start a random hobby, or even just change your morning schedule. Small changes can make your days feel way less like you’re on a loop.

5. Text Your Friends Back (Yes, Right Now)

You don’t have to do everything alone. Whether it’s a quick “I miss you” text or planning a girls’ night, connecting with people can instantly lift your mood. When those notifications rack up, sometimes it can be nice to go through and respond to your texts from your friends and get conversations going.

6. Clean Your Space Up

You don’t need a full deep clean—just start small. Make your bed, throw away random clutter, maybe add a plant or two. A clean space = a clearer mind. If you’re planning to reset your room but don’t know where to start, I love to go section by section. I usually clean my desk and vanity up first, then pick clothes up off my floor and I finish it off with making my bed. After I’ve done that, no matter how messy my room was at the start, it makes my mood so much better!

7. Make a New “Spring Vibes” Playlist

If there’s one thing about me, I will be making a new playlist when the seasons change.

Music seriously affects your mood, so make one that makes you want to drive with the windows down, dance in your room, or just feel something again. My one tip: no slow or sad songs! I know we all love them, but time and place! And I promise you, this is NOT the time. Add those upbeat songs that are perfect for sunshine! If you can’t make one yourself, there may or may not be a little Spotify link at the end of this article.

8. Actually Fuel Your Body

I know, I know… but it matters! I promise! Eating balanced meals and drinking water can make a huge difference in your energy and mood. You don’t have to be perfect, nobody is, but just be a little more intentional! I love apple slices (honey crisp apples specifically…) with some peanut butter and maybe a few mini chocolate chips. It’s a super easy treat that makes you feel better for the spring season.

9. Set Tiny Goals (and Celebrate Them!)

You don’t need to have your whole life together right this second. You can start small.

Finish that assignment. Drink more water. Go on a walk.

Checking off even one thing on your to do list or your planner can make you feel so much more productive and motivate you to keep going.

10. Be Nice to Yourself

Seasonal depression is real, and coming out of it isn’t instant. Some days will still feel off and that’s okay.

Give yourself grace. Rest when you feel you need to. You’re doing better than you think! Again, no one is perfect and everyone has their days.

Spring is all about fresh starts but that doesn’t mean everything has to change overnight. Open your windows, go outside, text your friends back, and take things one step at a time.

This is your reminder that you’re allowed to feel good again!!

Spotify playlist link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1Uq382Gj1WHOzseqs8oHwa?si=b47e426112e94364