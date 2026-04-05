Quick Culture Tip: Surviving Finals Without Burnout (The Seemingly Impossible)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals season in college can often feel overwhelming, but success isn’t about studying nonstop; it’s about studying smart. One of the most efficient strategies to break down your study time is to create focused sessions of around 25-55 minutes with quick brain breaks in between. In doing so, the brain can process more information in a shorter amount of time without the burnout cycle of repetitive long hours.

Another key tip is to organize, calculate, and prioritize your workload. Compare your current grades. While you may wish to achieve the highest possible grade in all subjects, it may be beneficial to delegate the most time to the lowest letter grade course. Additionally, keep in mind what the differing exam weights are per class towards grades. This factor alone can help structure a strong study strategy with reliable outcomes.

Creating a simple study schedule can help organize time, form structure, and motivate you to be on task.

Remembering the finish line, all the hard work put in prior, and what the grades may mean to you or possible achievements that may follow, can also help drive future success.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself, too. Sleep, regular eating, hydration, positive self-talk, and self-care can all make an impact on your finals. The brain can not function to its best ability without proper care and procedure.

Lastly, remember that finals are just one part of your college experience. Do your best, stay organized, and give yourself credit for all of the hard work you have put in thus far!