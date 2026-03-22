Medical Gaslighting: What is it and what can we do about it?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Medical gaslighting of female patients by healthcare providers is a deeply significant issue within today’s healthcare system, and one that often goes undetected. Medical gaslighting refers to the dismissal, minimization, or misattribution of women’s symptoms, often leading them to feel that their experiences are invalid or that they are being “dramatic.”

Historically, women’s health concerns have often been misunderstood. For centuries, women reporting pain, chronic fatigue, or emotional distress were often labeled as “hysteric.” Although medicine has advanced significantly over the last century, this bias is still prevalent; female patients are still more likely than male patients to have their symptoms attributed to psychological causes rather than physical ones. This is particularly evident in conditions such as autoimmune disorders, chronic pain, and cardiovascular disease, where women often face delayed diagnoses and/or inadequate treatment.

The impact of medical gaslighting on diagnoses and treatment plans is not to be downplayed. When providers dismiss a patient’s reported symptoms, life-threatening issues may go undetected. For example, women experiencing heart attacks frequently present with different symptoms than men (including fatigue, nausea, or arm/back pain, etc). Misunderstanding these differences can lead to delayed care, increasing the risk of serious complications or even death. Similarly, conditions like endometriosis and PCOS are often dismissed as normal menstrual discomfort, leaving many women to suffer for years before receiving appropriate care.

The Roots of Medical Gaslighting

Why is it, then, that women have been forced to deal with chronically undertreated and misunderstood conditions, even in the 21st century?

The roots of medical gaslighting are tangled in patriarchal emphases on the male model in research, medical treatment, and just about every aspect of modern society. Implicit bias plays a significant role, as providers often unconsciously perceive women as “too emotional” or less reliable reporters of their symptoms due to commonly held beliefs about the female gender being “dramatic” and “sensitive.”

Time constraints in clinical settings can worsen the problem as well, leading providers to rely on mental shortcuts and/or stereotypes rather than in-depth evaluations of their patients’ experiences and warning signs. Finally, as previously mentioned, the underrepresentation of women in clinical research has contributed to gaps in medical knowledge, making it more difficult to recognize and treat conditions that affect women more often than men.

The consequences of medical gaslighting extend beyond women’s physical health. Medical gaslighting can dampen trust in healthcare systems, discourage female patients from seeking care, and contribute to feelings of inferiority. Working in the healthcare field for only a few months now, I’ve already heard dozens of women express that they feel they aren’t being taken seriously by their healthcare providers.

Improving Care

That being said, there is much that can be done to address the detrimental effects of medical gaslighting on the current state of healthcare.

At the systemic level, increasing the representation of women in clinical studies is essential to improving diagnostic and treatment protocols. Further, medical schools must also emphasize the importance of recognizing implicit gender biases and mental shortcuts, as well as teach medical students the importance of sitting down and listening to their patients with open ears. Programs that encourage current providers to reflect upon their patient interactions and communication practices can ensure these topics are continually addressed throughout one’s career.

But fixing this issue goes beyond the physician. Patients can also play a role in advocating for their health. Keeping detailed records of symptoms, asking questions, and seeking second opinions when necessary can help ensure that their concerns are addressed. However, it is important to recognize that overcoming medical gaslighting should not fall completely on patients, especially those who have been dismissed previously for their concerns. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the healthcare system to create an environment where all patients are listened to and treated properly.

To conclude, the gaslighting of women in healthcare is an issue rooted in history due to gaps in research, gender bias/mental shortcuts, and the current challenges faced in busy clinics. Its effects impact not only women’s physical health outcomes but also their sense of self and trust in the medical field. By acknowledging this problem and implementing meaningful changes throughout our education and careers, the medical community can move toward a better quality model of care that validates every patient’s voice, no matter who they are.