Whether it be a romantic relationship or a friendship, there becomes a thin line between knowing when enough is enough. I have a few key indicators that I use in order to know when something is no longer healthy and worth fighting for. In the past, I have been bad at waiting until the last possible second to leave a friendship or relationship. Recently, I have come into a new light, and I now understand what I will tolerate and what I won’t. Here are some of my indicators on when it is time just to let go.
I would like to disclaim that all of these are my own personal indicators due to personal experience. Take these tips with a grain of salt, as the key thing to remember is to trust your own intuition.
- They make you feel bad about yourself
I am a strong believer that friends and relationships are supposed to build you up and make you stronger. I have had cases where being around someone was just mentally and physically draining. Whether it be hurtful comments, bad vibes, or just a gut feeling telling you to step back, always remember how you feel around them vs. when you are away from them.
- They disrespect you
Disrespect comes in many different forms. The first type is secret disrespect, such as talking about you behind your back or not having your back in certain situations. The second type is their language; for example, taking things out on you that were not your fault, making you look bad in front of others, or speaking to you in a disrespectful way. These are all indicators that the relationship is not very healthy, and you need to sit with yourself and think about whether those are things you will tolerate in a relationship.
- They put you in harm’s way
If they actively put you in harm’s way, they do not care about you the way that they should. If they are doing things or put you in situations that could hurt you physically or mentally, they should not be around you. With these relationships, it is important that you trust the person, and if they are intentionally putting you in dangerous situations, they should not be trusted.