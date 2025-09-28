How to Fill Your Cup as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

by Abby Shull

Self-care is a phrase that is thrown around like crazy, especially on social media, promoting taking care of oneself in many different ways to improve and manage one’s mental health. An idea that is often associated with self-care is the overflowing cup analogy. This states that in order to help others, i.e., fill up their cup, you first need to make sure your own is overflowing with love and care for yourself. Meaning, you need to make sure you are well, happy, and abundant in order to give the best version of yourself to help others without depleting your positive energy and resources.

As a college student, especially at the beginning of the semester, it can be challenging to find ways to make time for yourself outside of class, homework, jobs, student orgs, etc., so I’ve put together a few ways to keep your cup full as we get deeper into the semesters. Finding things to make the week more positive, nourish your mind, body, and soul, and brighten up each day is so important to keep up with your mental health, so that you can be successful in all facets.

Make plans during the weekend

Making plans with yourself, friends, family, or whoever can be so motivating and rewarding at the end of the week. There are of course weeks where you feel like you need to lock yourself up to study, but taking just an hour to do something enjoyable with people you love can make the week so much more tolerable. This tactic helps me complete my to-do list throughout the week with a better attitude because I know I am looking forward to something.

Go Outside and Exercise!

It is so important to soak up some time outside in the sun, especially as we are moving into colder weather. Personally I like going on a walk or jog early in the morning or in the evening, so I am not only exercising, but soaking up Vitamin D too! Exercise and Vitamin D both promote better mood through biochemical processes, which can ease the blues as we head deeper into another semester and into gloomier weather.

Treat Yo Self

Buying yourself something does not have to be an expensive or otherworldly task, but it should be something that will help ease your mind towards the more positive things. Most of the time, I choose to indulge in a sweet treat or a fun drink with friends as a break from campus life. Flowers can also provide a source of brightness and are a special treat to yourself that can help fill your cup. However, even restocking on some of your favorite skin care or makeup can be a treat!

Stay Creative

Finding an outlet to be creative or express yourself is incredibly important when we usually are so locked in on homework. Being creative has no limits or requirements, so feel free to do whatever makes your heart sing. Creating a Pinterest board or even plunging into a painting are perfect ways to channel your creative energy. Personally, my favorite outlets are writing fun articles for HerCampus (like this one!) and doing crafts with my friends. I always had a creative outlet handed to me, so finding a way to do my thing at college has been a very beneficial journey for me to explore new things.