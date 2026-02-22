Habits I’m Bringing Into my Twenties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I very recently celebrated my 20th birthday, and the days leading up to it, I spent thinking about what habits I want to bring into this new era of my life. Turning twenty marks a strong point of adulthood, so I want to begin establishing habits now that I want to keep long-term. For this new decade, I want to focus on slowing down and taking good care of myself.

The first habit I want to establish is making a routine for working out or generally just moving my body. I have always worked out, but it is not consistent depending on where I’m at geographically, mentally, etc. I have always loved working out, though. I feel mentally clearer, happier, and more productive if I do some sort of physical activity during the day. As I’m entering my twenties, I need to consider how my physical activity not only impacts my mental health, but also my physical health. Setting myself up for successful physical health now is also incredibly important for me. So, I have started going to the gym at least three times a week to do something.

Another habit that I have recently started is drinking non-caffeinated tea before bed, like sleepytime tea. I usually find myself staying up late working on my laptop, so having something warm to sip on to help wind down before I get into bed has helped my sleeping habits lots. Balancing many campus organizations and running a sorority executive board and chapter on top of being a full-time nursing student does not allow for the most normal “adult” sleep schedule, but having little things like tea and a sleeping mask helps so much. Non-caffeinated herbal teas help soothe your body and mind before bed because they have stress and anxiety-relieving elements, like chamomile, lavender, and linden. These herbs help relax the nervous system and promote better overall sleep, so they have been consistent in my routine.

Improving my sleep and study habits has helped me slow down, but also finding new hobbies that are slower and calmer has made a huge difference. With the busy schedule of a busy college student, it can take a toll on your mental and physical well-being if you don’t take moments to sit and just be. I noticed myself always feeling like I need to be going, so I decided to engage in more peaceful hobbies. I have started reading before bed when I can, which is a low-key way to wind down my day and focus on something not on my plate. I have also fallen victim to coloring and bedazzling recently. I love simple, cute coloring books that I do not have to spend much time on. I have also loved bedazzling as an aimless activity, just to allow myself to sit and be. Having calmer hobbies has also been known to reduce stress by promoting a slow environment where you have to be patient, focused, etc. These types of hobbies have also been linked to better burnout prevention by reducing stress and anxiety and allowing the brain to slow down and focus on an activity.

Something that is not necessarily a habit would be keeping a pack of cards and a digital camera in my purse, especially when I’m going out with friends. My friends and I love to go out for game nights, like Name That Tune, or to dinner and I always hate just sitting on our phones to occupy the time. So, I am putting a deck of cards into my bag. There are so many games you can play that have a variety of game time, skill level, and number of players. So, now instead of sitting on our phones waiting on the next big conversation topic, we play cards and actually engage with each others company. I also have started bringing my digital camera to not just friend outings, but anywhere. You never know when you’re going to see something you wish you had a camera to take a flick of. Actual cameras also capture pictures in such a way that phone cameras could never do. It also is so nice downloading your photos and having a more tangible form of taking and viewing photos.

Now that I’m officially in my twenties I am ready to see what is in store for me during this time. This small list are things that I am excited to bring into my next decade with me. This new era of my life is full of many “big girl” things like graduating college, getting a grown up job, buying a house, getting married, and more. I hope that I can continue being consistent with these habits and have a very successful twenties.