This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amidst the stress of everything that comes with being a college student in 2026, from internship applications to midterms and finals to maintaining the perfect work-life-school balance, I’ve managed to continue to find ways to re-center myself and deal with these stressors. There’s a term out on the internet that I particularly like, “filling your cup.” Essentially it means doing things that fulfill and satisfy you, these are some ways that I’ve been filling my own cup lately…

Basic Routines and Requirements

The most boring way that I fill my cup is through basic routines. During the week, I only let schoolwork be done between the hours of 9 and 5. This first allows me to mimic what a work schedule will look like for me post graduation and allows the development of healthy habits. Secondly, and arguably more importantly, it allows me to create a clear separation between parts of my day. As for requirements, I make sure that, at the minimum, I have to eat one, REAL meal. Not only does this physically help with hunger but eating consistent meals is linked to more energy and better mood.

Creative Outlets

One thing about me is that I’ve always been into crafting and creative hobbies. The only issue is after a while you run out of things to create or else it gets extremely monotonous. The most recent creative hobby that I’ve picked up is learning how to do nails. This provides me an outlet through creating art and designs on the nails while also saving me money.

Saying Yes… and No

Arguably, this is the most important way that I fill my cup. One, saying yes allows me to build connections and strengthen my relationships. I love being with other people and this allows me to socialize as well as try new things. On the other hand, saying no also allows me to prioritize myself and rest.

There are also hobbies that I am wanting to get back into. One thing for me that has always been calming and a great way to fill my cup is reading, which I’m hoping to get back into sometime soon (my to be read list will thank me).