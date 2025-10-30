Quick but a Balanced Breakfast for a Girl on the Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most mornings I am making a cup of coffee and hoping to get to class on time. I usually do not have time for breakfast, said to be the most important meal of the day. Skipping it seems to only make my day harder. Having a Microwave and Refrigerator is a plus but never the end of the world. Here are a few quick but balanced breakfasts for the girl on the go that actually keep you full and focused throughout the morning.

Granola Bars and Protein Bars

No microwave or refrigerator, no problem! An assortment of granola bars can be a quick snack to start your day. You can even keep a few in your backpack for during class. If you’re looking for a bit of protein to keep you full for, longer go with a Protein Bar.

Trail Mix

Salty and sweet all in one and can be brought on the go to class. Make your own trail mix with an assortment of nuts, yogurt chips, pretzels, chocolate chips, dried berries, or buy in store.

Fruit Bowl

Chopping up multiple different types of fruit is way less boring than am plain apple or banana. Super, basic, nutritious, and yum!

Peanut Butter and Fruit

Apples, bananas, or strawberries are a perfect pair for some peanut butter. Adding in that extra bit of peanut butter can make your breakfast more filling.

Yogurt Bowl

Mix your favorite type of yogurt with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, honey, any type of fruit, peanut butter, to make it a full meal. Even throw in chocolate chips for extra sweetness!