This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Us again! Back with another workout class review.

We are really taking advantage of the free class offers ;)

Last week, we visited OTF’s studio in Waltham, and had the time of our lives.

VIBES WERE IMMACULATE.

Our instructor was so kind to us – introduced herself right away and even had name signs up for us!

She gave us a run down so that we felt comfortable, and we entered into the studio for our 60 minute class.

Time flew by – it really felt like 20 minutes.

We started off on the rowing machines, incorporated some weights and ab exercises, and ended on the treadmill, our FAVE!

They let you go at your own pace while still getting a good workout in. We also loved the visuals on the tv’s so that we could follow along.

During the entire workout, we couldn’t stop looking at the screen – where it displayed our performance results using a heart rate monitor given to us.

They also emailed everyone their stats for the class which was super fun to look at all we achieved!

We burned TWICE as many calories as we did at Fire Cycle, and it was just as much fun.

We definitely would recommend to take the free class for a fun workout and would love to go back if we were not college girls on a budget.

Overall 11/10 experience.

Look out for the next free workout class we try out LOL. See you then.