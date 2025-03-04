Five Things I’ve Been Loving Recently

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Country music

While I typically gravitate towards pop music, I’ve really been liking country music lately. Some artists I’ve started listening to are Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll. Many of their songs are more upbeat than typical country music, and it’s been fun to learn their songs that are new to me.

Pinterest

I’ve had Pinterest since middle school, but I recently started using it more often after I made my 2025 vision board. I love using it to plan my dorm for next year, think about future vacation spots, and just look at all the aesthetic pictures.

Watching TV

One of my favorite ways to relax at the end of a long day is to watch an episode or two of a show. I’ve been doing this more often recently and have discovered many new shows to watch. Some shows I’m currently watching are Gossip Girl, Love Is Blind, and Friends!

iPad Notes

Last semester I took most of my notes on paper and typed some on my laptop. I got an iPad over break and have started using it to take notes, and I’ve now gone fully digital! I’ve also started using these digital note-taking apps for to-do lists and calendars, and this has helped me stay organized in a new way.

Pilates

I went to a Pilates class in the Slade Wellness Studio a few weeks ago, and now it’s become a weekly routine. I love going in the evening and listening to music while getting in a good workout.