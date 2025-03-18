This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Phew! We have finally reached daylight savings here in New England. The sun is finally showing, people are happier, and seasonal depression is over! Here are a few habits & things you can do this spring.

1. Declutter: Clean out that closet! Many places are always looking for donations or sell some items online!

2. HGW: Yes, we are all busy busy but try and schedule in 30 minutes of walking! Move that body!

3. Reorganize: Your desk, closet, photos, makeup, etc.

4. Delete your Storage: Yes, paying that extra cloud storage each month is helpful but is it really? Check out how much you have and delete those old texts/attachments/photos/etc.

5. Shopping: We all love a few new sets for summer so buy those bikinis, dresses, and colorful clothes!

6. Plants & Flowers: Treat yourself & get some for your living space.

7. New Foods: Scroll TikTok or Pinterest for some new food inspo! Fresh Fruit for smoothies otw!

8. Get Outside: The sun awaits you, go get some fresh air. But don’t forget that sunscreen!

9. Drink water: I just felt like this should be here.

10. Journal: If you haven’t been keeping with it like I have start fresh!