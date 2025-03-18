Phew! We have finally reached daylight savings here in New England. The sun is finally showing, people are happier, and seasonal depression is over! Here are a few habits & things you can do this spring.
1. Declutter: Clean out that closet! Many places are always looking for donations or sell some items online!
2. HGW: Yes, we are all busy busy but try and schedule in 30 minutes of walking! Move that body!
3. Reorganize: Your desk, closet, photos, makeup, etc.
4. Delete your Storage: Yes, paying that extra cloud storage each month is helpful but is it really? Check out how much you have and delete those old texts/attachments/photos/etc.
5. Shopping: We all love a few new sets for summer so buy those bikinis, dresses, and colorful clothes!
6. Plants & Flowers: Treat yourself & get some for your living space.
7. New Foods: Scroll TikTok or Pinterest for some new food inspo! Fresh Fruit for smoothies otw!
8. Get Outside: The sun awaits you, go get some fresh air. But don’t forget that sunscreen!
9. Drink water: I just felt like this should be here.
10. Journal: If you haven’t been keeping with it like I have start fresh!
Happy Spring!