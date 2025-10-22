So… Maybe Running Doesn’t Suck?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There aren’t many things the average human can agree upon, but when it comes to exercise, most people will admit running kind of sucks. We all have had horror stories about the timed mile in P.E, or get chills when we hear the words pacer test. If running is so grueling, why do people subject themselves to that by choice? And are the benefits of running really all that?

Sure, like most forms of physical activity, running has been proven to help improve mental health, boost your metabolism, and cognitive function. However, it also has some unique benefits to women, and particularly teenage girls.

For starters, running can help maintain good body composition, which is important for all stages of one’s life. As you age, women tend to increase their visceral and body fat percentage. This is just biological nature and nothing unnatural. However, while these changes are not constant, running can help regulate these somatic parameters. So yes, while most people tell you running is healthy for you, they are not lying. Running can significantly decrease one’s body mass index, body fat, and visceral fat. Building habits of healthy living will always pay off in the long run. So next time you think running is not worth the work and effort, know that its benefits are real and effective.

Running can also increase one’s motivation and mood during their menstrual cycle. Periods can be painful and exhausting, making one want to lie in bed, curl up in a blanket, eat the mini Reese’s peanut butter cups, and watch Kaypop Demon Hunters. Definitely not speaking from personal experience. However, in a 2021 study published by Science Direct, they found that having low-intensity training can create a positive response in mood and motivation, especially in the luteal phase. The phase of the menstrual cycle with the highest preserved exertion, feelings of anxiety, tension, and decreased motivation is at an all-time high. So, in other words, getting up to go on a low-light jog and getting your body moving can allow you to feel as though you have control over your period. There are not only psychological benefits to running for women, but also physical benefits. In a case study published in the National Library of Medicine, they found that women who participated in aerobic activity regularly experienced a significant decrease in bloating, hot flashes, and other PSM symptoms compared to those who didn’t. Who knew running could have so many benefits to a woman on her cycle?!

Lastly, running can be fun! Running is a great way to explore your neighborhood and meet new people. Jogging with a friend makes the time fly as you have time to talk and also both push each other to go run farther or faster than you thought. For me, running has also become a way to explore my town. In the mornings, I pass by my neighbors who are walking their dogs, biking to work, or even other runners who say words of encouragement, making me forget that I am even exercising. Sometimes, I like to go out without a planned route in mind and just turn down random streets, discovering new houses and places I didn’t even know I lived near. It’s than that I dream about where I will live one day and the streets I will be running down.

So the next time you are bored or want to do something active, consider running. Put on your sneakers and go outside, and remember, your future self just might thank you later!