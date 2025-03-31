The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How Writing Letters to Myself Became the Most Healing Thing I’ve Ever Done

I used to think that healing had to come from others—from closure, from apologies, from being seen or heard by someone else. But then I started writing letters to myself, and everything began to change.

It began in a moment of emotional overload, when I felt like I had no one to talk to and nowhere to place all the feelings building up inside of me. I grabbed a notebook and started writing. Not a journal entry, not a to do list—just a letter. A letter to the part of me that was hurting. To the version of me that felt abandoned, angry, confused, lonely, and exhausted from pretending to be okay.

At first, it was just a place to vent, But with time, those letters became something more, a form of connection with myself that I had never experienced before. They gave me a safe space to be honest without worrying about how I had been perceived or whether emotions made sense to anyone else.



When I couldn’t explain how I felt out loud, I could write it. When I felt too much, or nothing at all, I could pour it out on paper and watch it take shape. It helped me recognize my patterns; the ways I shut down, the way I craved control, the way I ran from my own emotions. In those pages, I started to see the truth behind my numbness, my anger, my fear of being vulnerable or even being myself.

And slowly, letter by letter, I started to feel again.

What I didn’t expect was how much clarity I would gain. Putting my thoughts into words forced me to slow down and really listen to myself. It’s easy to ignore pain when you keep moving. But when you sit with it, when you give it language and form, you begin to understand where it’s coming from and how to move through it instead of around it.

I began noticing the moments I shut people out, not because I didn’t care, but because I didn’t know how to show I did. I saw how much I craved stability, not from others, but from within. I started realizing that I wasn’t broken—I was just unspoken and writing was my voice.

Writing to myself helped me separate who I am from what I have experienced. It reminded me that I can be soft and strong at the same time. That I can be hurt and still be haling. That I can be imperfect and still worthy of love from others, yes, but most importantly, from myself.

This practice didn’t just help me emotionally, it changed how I live.

I showed up differently in my relationships. More present, more grounded, more honest. I stopped pretending I was fine when I wasn’t. I stopped waiting for someone to rescue me from my sadness, I became the person I needed to myself.

If you’re reading this and feeling lost, try this:

Sit down. Take a breath. And write.

Write to the version of you who’s overwhelmed.

Write to the one who’s trying so hard to hold it all together.

Write to the part of you who never got to speak.

No rules, no judgment, no filter. Just you and the page.

It doesn’t have to be poetic. It just has to be honest. Over time, you’ll start to hear your own voice more clearly. And maybe for the first time, you’ll start to feel seen—by the one person whose love you need the most.

Yourself.