Embracing the Light Within

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

They say the moonlight dances softly and the sun’s golden rays weave warmth through the day. Indeed, both celestial wonders shine round and bright, yet when it comes to our bodies, ones that resemble those curves, that brilliance often dims into shadows of doubt and insecurity. The society we inhabit crafts a narrative that measures worth by mere appearance, making it all too easy for us to overlook the beauty and value that dwell within.

People often claim they are merely protecting us from hardship, but if only they’d open their eyes, they’d see how their judgments cast shadows on our spirits. They tell me happiness fades once the needle on the scale crosses a certain line. Doesn’t that imply my life is destined for darkness?

For many, including myself, the line between “fat” and “slim” morphs into a treacherous divide that dictates our value. This boundary, surreal and elusive, shifts further away with each effort to conform to society’s cruel ideals. As I inch closer to acceptance, it slyly recedes, mocking my struggle and leaving me to wage war with my self-worth each day.

Each morning, I confront the mirror, wrestling with an internal tempest that feels like a losing battle. When did the perceptions of others begin to mold my reality? It’s been so long that I’ve forgotten how to truly see the soul reflected back at me—how to celebrate the unique beauty that I am. The pressure to fit into a flawless mold distorts my vision, making my self-worth contingent on external validation rather than the light within.

The paradox is stark: no matter how thick my body may be, I often feel like fragile glass. A single word, a fleeting glance, can shatter my already delicate self-esteem into a thousand fragments. But I’ve come to realize that the real issue lies not within my body’s shape or size but in my acceptance of a stereotype that tells me I should feel ashamed. Why should I accept punishment for being myself?

The day I chose to confront these damaging thoughts became a turning point. I stood before the mirror, overwhelmed by negativity, and whispered to myself, “Be quiet and listen.” Vulnerability emerged as a strength. I began to understand that my body isn’t a consequence of any sin or failing; it is simply a vessel, a wondrous expression of who I am.

In a spontaneous moment, I dared to say, “I love you.” To my astonishment, those words unlocked a reservoir of happiness I had long buried. I can’t claim to believe it every day, but the act of uttering those words ignited a spark within me—a flicker of hope that acceptance is indeed possible. It was a small step, yet it opened the door to new horizons.

So for now, I embrace spontaneity as my guide. Each time I utter those words, I feel a little lighter, a little freer. I hope that, in time, saying “I love myself” evolves from a mere mantra into a living truth. Slowly, what once felt like a rare occurrence will transform into a steady rhythm, finding its way deep into my heart.

Self-acceptance isn’t an overnight journey; it’s a gradual unfolding, a blossoming of years of negative conditioning. I’ve begun to celebrate my body for what it can do rather than how it looks. I’m learning to appreciate the strength it embodies, the joy it brings, and the life it enables me to live.

It’s time to redefine beauty on my own terms. The moonlight and golden rays may be beautiful, but they pale in comparison to the warmth of self-love. As I continue this journey, I invite others to join me in embracing our true selves, free from the chains of societal expectations. Together, we can illuminate the shadows and create a world where every body is celebrated, and every soul knows its worth.