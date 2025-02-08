What I’m Buying to Build My Forever Wardrobe in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now more than ever, it’s essential to invest in wardrobe pieces that stand the test of time. A great way to make a positive impact is by rewearing the clothes you already own and embracing second-hand shopping. But if you do decide to buy something new, focus on items you absolutely love — pieces that are versatile, timeless, and designed to be worn again and again for years to come.

Quality over quantity should always be the goal. Look for clothing made from durable materials and timeless designs that won’t go out of style with fleeting trends. Classic staples like a tailored blazer, a perfect pair of jeans, or a little black dress are worth the investment because they can be styled countless ways. By prioritizing thoughtful purchases and sustainable habits, you not only save money in the long run but also help reduce your environmental footprint — one stylish choice at a time. Here are a few pieces I’m planning to buy in 2025 to add to my capsule wardrobe!

1. Sweaters forever

Sweaters are the ultimate wardrobe investment—cozy, versatile, and never out of style. Whether you’re layering them up in winter or throwing one on for a chilly evening, they’re pieces that always come back season after season.

Rumored: nonna sweater

The Nonna Sweater ($138) by Rumored is the kind of piece you’re going to want in every color. The plush, hand knit sweater is the ultimate addition to your staple wardrobe. It’s pretty much everything you need in an everyday top: soft, pretty, unique, and cool enough to wear everyday.

Every wardrobe needs a high-quality sweater you can wear time and time again. On my list is 525’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($169). Made from luxury cashmere, you’ll never need to buy another sweater again. I love the cream color for everyday wear, but it also comes in soft pink if you like to add color into your capsule wardrobe!

2. corporate chic

This year, I’m going for outfits that are a mix of work-appropriate and cute, and can easily transition to outside of the office. Whether you’re starting a new job or searching for that perfect internship, it’s always good to have a few pieces that you can mix and match.

south moon under: z supply striped button-up

The Seaport Striped Button-Up ($89) from South Moon Under is a fresh take on a classic style. Featuring a relaxed fit and playful stripes, this shirt adds a pop of color while maintaining a sophisticated vibe. Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, it pairs seamlessly with jeans, skirts, or shorts for a look that’s both effortless and polished.

rumored: minimalist tank

The Minimalist Tank ($45) in Espresso by Rumored is a sleek and stylish wardrobe staple. With its simple yet flattering design, this top offers a relaxed fit that pairs effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or trousers. Plus, the rich espresso color adds depth to your outfit, making it perfect for both work and casual days!

3. Staple jeans

Staple jeans are a must-have in any wardrobe, ofc. Durable, comfortable, and always in style, the right pair of jeans are the foundation of effortless outfits that never go out of fashion. Whether you prefer a classic straight-leg, a flattering bootcut, or a sleek skinny fit, a great pair of jeans can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Here’s two I’m loving:

tillys: lee high rise bootcut jeans

The LEE High Rise Bootcut Jeans ($98) from Tilly’s offer a timeless high-rise fit and a bootcut silhouette that elongates the legs. Their classic denim wash makes them a staple in any wardrobe!

South moon under: agolde low curve jean

As a girly on the taller side, it’s hard for me to find jeans that are long enough to wear with stylish boots, but not too long to wear with sneakers for a more casual look. The Agolde Low Curve Jean ($238) from South Moon Under are the answer! They’ve finally given me a reason to love jeans for everyday wear.

4. the winter coat

After this ongoing, extremely cold winter, I realized I don’t have a winter jacket that I absolutely love, and can wear with everything. That’s why I’ve been searching for the perfect piece for my capsule wardrobe. They’re both stylish, and cozy.

White fox: Modern Edge Oversized Coat

Everyone needs a long coat in their capsule wardrobe. Bonus points for being oversized! The White Fox Modern Edge Oversized Coat ($105) adds the perfect finishing touch to any cold-weather look.

south moon under: z supply ari sherpa coat

Another coat you can wear with absolutely everything, the Z Supply Ari Sherpa Coat ($179) from South Moon Under is the coziest piece you’ll buy in 2025. The added leather detail makes it perfect for either casual or dressed-up looks.

5. SEXY Skirts and dresses

To take my style to the next level in 2025, I’m making it my mission to buy more sexy things. After all, I am a Taurus Venus, so cue the skirts and dresses! I’m especially looking forward to buying these pieces in 2025:

Laud: the longsleeve tee & mini skirt

I’m obsessed with this timeless yet sexy set by Laud, a minimalist clothing brand founded by Maddy Laud. No matter your style, The Mini Skirt ($118) paired with The Tank ($46) the perfect LBD alternative to add to your capsule wardrobe.

White Fox: She’s a go getter mini dress

Subtle yet sexy, the She’s a Go Getter Mini Dress ($45) from White Fox Boutique is the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe for an everyday look. It screams Carrie Bradshaw!

6. boots & Heels

This year, I’m determined to buy shoes that aren’t sneakers. Upon my hunt for the best boots, I found two that are stylish, versatile, and definitely worth the investment.

valentina rangoni: corrine bootie

While I’ve never beet a boot kind of girl in the past, I’m so excited to style the Valentina Rangoni Corrine Bootie ($335). Whether it’s for a rainy-day stroll to campus or a night out, these leather boots at a chic touch to any outfit.

Chinese laundry: menny slingback pumps

Something I’m severely lacking? A pair of chic black slingback pumps. These Chinese Laundry Menny Slingback Pumps ($70) are the perfect timeless option.

7. staple hoodie

Aelfric Eden: vintage embroidery star hoodie

If you’re looking for an everyday hoodie with some style, the Aelfric Eden Vintage Embroidery Star Hoodie ($80) is your perfect option. It’s plush, soft, and comes in three different colors: black, white, and pink. My favorite part? The oversized fit, of course.

8. favorite jewelry

Capucine De wulf: aurora cuff

I’m looking to add a touch of nature-inspired elegance into my capsule wardrobe, and the Aurora Cuff ($150) by Capucine De Wulf adds a unique pop of color with its sustainably harvested abalone. Whether stacked with other bracelets for a casual chic look or worn alone as a statement piece, its jewel-toned greens and blues effortlessly elevate both everyday outfits and evening looks.

Astrid and miyu: serenity pearl beaded necklace

Even though I’m not usually a necklace kind of girl, I can’t help but envision the Serenity Pearl Beaded Necklace ($120) by Astrid and Miyu with all of my summer outfits. As a lover of pearls, I can’t wait to layer it perfectly with other jewelry.