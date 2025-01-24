14 Maxi Skirts For Spring 2025 That Are Bound To Be Staples In Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
You might think spring is way ahead of us, but in reality, it’s the perfect time to start thinking of freshening up your spring 2025 wardrobe. Longer days, blooming flowers, and new beginnings are right around the corner, so why not start thinking about all the new outfits you’ll be wearing? Maxi skirts, nautical prints, and polka dot dresses are all slated to be in for spring 2025, so it’s time to get your closet ready.
Because spring weather can be a bit unpredictable, maxi skirts are a perfect staple piece. They’re easy to wear, breathable, and go with pretty much anything. Not to mention, they come in a ton of styles, colors, and patterns for you to style them however you’d like. Just slip on your favorite maxi skirt, a cute top, and some sandals or sneakers and you’re ready to go.
Because there are so many maxi skirts out there to choose from, it can be quite overwhelming to find your perfect match. An ideal maxi skirt will make you feel both comfortable and confident. Don’t worry, I’ve got you — I’ve gathered 14 maxi skirts that are spring weather approved and ready to become your new closet faves.
- Cider Mid Rise Layered Maxi Skirt ($18)
-
This mid-rise skirt is easy to dress up or down and has a stretchy, elastic waistband — ideal for everyday wear! This cotton-blend skirt from Cider comes in red, dark navy, and blue plaid patterns.
- Asos Ribbed Knit Back Split Maxi Skirt ($63)
-
Baby blue is a staple color for spring 2025, so you can’t miss out on this one. This ribbed knit maxi skirt features a charming back split and a super comfortable elastic waistband. Consider pairing it with its matching cropped waistcoat. Who doesn’t feel good in a cute matching set?
- Cotton On Haven Tiered Maxi Skirt ($60)
-
Tiered maxi skirts have everything you want in a skirt. They’re lightweight, breathable, and best of all, they’re flowy! This tiered maxi skirt from Cotton On comes in three different colors, including black, white, and this beautiful butter yellow shade with a floral pattern.
- Petal & Pup Mei Satin Skirt ($65)
-
This is the ultimate spring skirt. It’s flowy and filled with dainty flowers, making it perfect for the in-between springtime weather. Dress it up with some heels, dress it down with some sandals, or make it a boho look with some boots. You’ll feel ultra feminine and flirty with this skirt — even more so if you pair it with the matching corset top!
- Tiger Mist Ginny Maxi Skirt ($40)
-
This pastel yellow skirt is also a spring closet must-have. This maxi skirt is easy to slip on and has delicate ruffle details at the bottom of its waistband, which is perfect for a fitted silhouette. Try pairing it with its matching top, or a regular T-shirt and sneakers for a trendy, everyday look.
- H&M Denim Skirt ($35)
-
Maxi denim skirts are the ultimate It Girl item this spring. They’re versatile, can be styled in numerous ways, and combine casual and cool girl aesthetics. Pick your favorite shade (or better yet, pick them all) — this H&M option comes in light denim blue, classic denim blue, and black.
- White Fox Boutique Lace Maxi Skirt ($50)
-
FashionTok is predicting that lace detailing will be the No. 1 trend for maxi skirts this upcoming spring. This option can be worn on a date night out, during a fun girls day, or even casually to run some errands. No matter when or how you wear it, you’ll definitely look cute.
- Garage Tiered Maxi Skirt ($65)
-
Sage green is one of the best color choices for spring. It’s soft, and easy to pair with light colors like white, light pink, and gray. This tiered maxi skirt from Garage comes in both sage green and white. Consider pairing it with a white tank top or Garage’s matching tank top for an extremely adorable and breathable spring outfit.
- Nashalyly Chiffon High Waist Maxi Skirt ($35)
-
This flowy, flowery chiffon maxi skirt is a TikTok favorite thanks to its great quality and design. Ideal for the spring and summer, it comes in 43 vibrant colors and patterns to choose from, and has a size range from small to 3X.
- Princess Polly Modern Girl Maxi Skirt ($22)
-
Princess Polly is known for its vast array of cute maxi skirts. This blue floral option has a flowy and relaxed fit, and of course, the most adorable yet chic matching top to go with it.
- PepperMayo Sunlight Cascade Maxi Skirt ($68)
-
Looking to invest in a bold and vibrant piece? Check out this sunlight cascade maxi skirt from Peppermayo. It has a low-rise fit, lightweight chiffon fabric, and features a rainbow print. Pair it with a simple top and some kitten heels, and you’ve got the perfect evening outfit!
- Inspire Chic Satin High Waist Maxi Skirt ($39)
-
Flowy satin skirts are a must-have this spring. They elevate any outfit, making you look chic and put-together for the office or for fun spring activities. This beautiful skirt is from Inspire Chic and comes in deep brown, champagne, and black.
- Aerie Real Soft Stretch Maxi Skirt ($27)
-
If you want something buttery smooth, look no further than this Aerie maxi skirt. It’s such a cozy fabric, and has the cutest mini bow on the front. Pair it with a ruffled halter top and some gold jewelry in the spring for a sophisticated look.
- American Eagle High-Waisted Leopard Maxi Skirt ($37)
-
Leopard print is just as on-trend in 2025 as it was last year. Pair this with some cute white sneakers and a denim jacket for the chillier spring days. Adorable!