Want To Donate Clothes To LA Fire Victims? Here’s How To Do A Closet Clean-Out

The destruction caused by the LA fires is massive, and unfortunately, still ongoing. More than 10,000 homes have been destroyed and damaged in the Southern California area, and over 100,000 people have been displaced. People who’ve lost their homes are urgently in need of basic items like clothing, and it’s important that people who are able to give back take the time to donate. If you’re not exactly sure how to help, set some time aside to do a closet clean-out and donate clothes to the LA fire victims. If you’re not sure how or where to start, here’s what you need to know about deciding what to keep and what to donate, and which organizations are currently accepting clothing donations.

HOW TO DO A CLOSET CLEAN-OUT

Stay organized Begin by separating items in your closet into two piles — one for items you’ll keep, and the other for donations. If you have items across different categories (for example, women and children’s clothing), consider also separating them to send to different organizations. It’s important to stay organized, so you can focus on the decision-making process. Donate Anything you haven’t worn in the past year Julia M Cameron via Pexels Pick out items you haven’t worn in the past year that don’t fit your personal style anymore, or that you don’t see yourself wearing anytime in the near future — no need for all that unnecessary closet clutter! Donate anything that doesn’t make you feel comfortable Donate clothes that are too small, too tight, or too loose. Try on items you’re not sure of, and if you’re not feeling confident in them, throw them in the donate pile. If you’re not getting any use out of an item, someone in need will. Make sure everything’s in good condition Clothes should be donated respectably to the victims. Check to make sure the items you’re donating aren’t stained, damaged, or teared — people should be receiving clean, hygienic items that they can wear immediately after receiving them. Pick out seasonal items Organizations appreciate designated winter and summer items. Consider donating pieces required for different weather conditions, including coats, sweaters, hats, shorts, and T-shirts. This ensures people can directly benefit from the items you’re donating.

WHERE TO DONATE CLOTHES TO LA FIRE VICTIMS

Make sure to choose an organization that is currently accepting donations for LA fire victims. If you’re in the Southern California area, drop off is available at The Dream Center, Well Cloth’d, and Stratum Fitness. If you’re not in the LA area, you can also access Seconds Market, a program that will match your donations directly to victims in need. Be sure to check your specific community for clothing drives benefitting LA fire victims. For example, multiple businesses in New York City have designated clothing drop-off locations.