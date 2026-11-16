This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when the air is crisp, and the sky has a foggy Twilight glare. For many of us fall/winter girlies, this is the perfect seasonal change to start prioritizing self-care. Sometimes, it isn’t that simple. Many of us may have difficulty choosing a show or movie to snuggle up to while our face mask dries, or something that motivates us to put away that never-ending pile of clothing on our chair. Luckily for you all, I’ve sorted through some of my favorite podcast episodes you can play in the background while preparing for your seasonal reset. Enjoy!

Comedy/Lifestyle:



Baby, this is Keke Palmer

I know I’m not the only one who saw rumors flying around about Keke and Sean Evans of ‘Hot Ones’ and freaked out, right? To put it simply, I love Keke Palmer. She is an incredible actress, singer, TV host, and mother. She invites guests of all backgrounds to indulge in life adventures and advice with a comedic spin. The best episodes are “Jenifer Lewis Is Surviving & Telling It All” and “VP Kamala Harris Speaks Freely after the White House”

Call her daddy

What more can you ask for than our daddy, and now mommy- Alex Cooper? She’s real, she’s been through it, and she’s here to hold your hand through whatever you may be going through. She regularly drops interviews with your favorite celebs and my personal favorite- Sunday Sessions- where she gives advice and shares personal anecdotes to fuel your confidence in facing the week ahead. I’d recommend “How to Heal Your Trust Issues” and “Sarah Jessica Parker: How Carrie Bradshaw Changed Me”



Real World Issues/True Crime:

Unbiased Politics with Jordan Berman

With voting season in full bloom, being educated is hot. Tired of a cluttered feed of political bias? Look no further than lawyer Jordan Berman, who dedicates her time to informing the public about real-world news in a palatable and honest way. Plus, staying informed makes the seasonal reset a little less stressful. The current episodes I’d recommend are “Trump’s New Fraud Whistleblower Initiative” and “Oregon School Shooting Explained”



Rotten Mango

For my crime-loving girlies, look no further than Stephanie Soo and her mysterious partner-in-crime. If you’re anything like me and love getting sucked into a good true-crime rabbit hole, Rotten Mango is right up your alley. Stephanie covers some of the craziest cases, going into all the details that will have you saying “wait, WHAT?” every five minutes. It’s perfect for keeping you entertained while cleaning your room or getting ready for a cozy night in. Just be prepared to fall down a few rabbit holes!

Check out episodes 542 and 552.

Philosophy/Intuition:

The Twenties Detox



If there’s one thing your twenties will teach you, it’s that nobody really has it all figured out. The Twenties Detox is perfect for those moments when you need to slow down, get out of your own head, and remind yourself that life isn’t a race. With episodes centered around personal growth, self-reflection, and navigating your twenties, it’s the kind of podcast that makes you want to romanticize your life a little more. My recommendations are “Hello October: The seasonal lessons of Autumn” and “The less you care, the more you live.”

Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud

For those interested in fashion and the choices behind self-expression, look no further than Bella Freud. She sits down with some of the most interesting names in fashion and culture to talk about everything from personal style to the experiences that shape who we are. I love that these conversations go beyond what’s trending and get into the meaning behind what we choose to wear. Whether you’re looking for a little inspiration to switch up your style or just love hearing the stories behind the people who influence fashion, this one is definitely worth a listen. My top picks are “Alex Consani on Trans Visibility and British Slang” and “Grace Coddington on Blondes, Nudity, and Anna Wintour.”



