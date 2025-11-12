My Top 6 ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Guests

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Call Her Daddy” is a popular podcast created by host Alex Cooper, along side her ex-partner Sofia Franklyn. This podcast has taken media by storm for the last seven years, and has had some iconic guests.

Here are my top six guests ever to step foot in the “Call Her Daddy” studio.

Lauren

While Lauren is not technically a guest, she is the reoccurring best friend who is featured in many episodes going way back to the beginning. If there is one thing you can always count on, it is getting a good laugh from any episode featuring Lauren. Cooper and Lauren have been best friends dating all the way back to grade school, with endless stories to tell and an unbreakable bond. This duo is hands down my favorite to watch.

Kamala Harris

Before the 2024 presidential election, Cooper had the opportunity to interview the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. This episode marked a huge jump for Cooper, because while she previously spoke out about issues like women’s health care, this was her first time that included politics on her show. The episode highlights all sides of the former Vice President, becoming one of the podcast’s most watched, iconic and history making episodes that Cooper has ever done.

Catherine Paiz

This episode touched heavily on the struggle of leaving a toxic relationship that is doing nothing but dragging you down. Guest star Catherine Paiz spoke out the hardships she faced while married to Austin McBroom, and how the cheating and lies affected her mental health. Cooper highlighted in the interview that while Paiz’s story may seem like entertainment or the inside scoop to some, just because people are in the public eye does not mean they aren’t real people with real feelings. Paiz is a truly heartfelt and inspiring woman, hopefully able to help others in similar situations.

Zayn Malik

The iconic member of the beloved boy band One Direction did his first sit down interview after six years away from the public eye on the podcast. Diving deep into his journey of becoming a father with model Gigi Hadid, he explained to Cooper how having a child has changed so much within his private life. Malik touched on the topic of leaving One Direction back in 2015 and more. This episode is truly iconic and bittersweet for all who loved One Direction.

Mischa Barton

Barton is an actress most known for her time on the infamous 2000s TV show “The O.C.” However, beyond the show, Barton was not living the lavish Hollywood life the media painted, diving deep into the corruption of power and struggles she faced during that time in her life with Cooper. This tell-all episode is a true look into how damaging it can be to enter the world of Hollywood as a teenager. Cooper asks the right questions and allows Barton to open up about her time on the show and why she ultimately decided to leave at the end of Season 3.

Kim KARDASHIAN