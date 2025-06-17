My Must Have Beauty Essentials for a Beach Getaway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Packing for the beach means more than just swimsuits and sandals—especially if you’re anything like me and your skin decides to act brand new every time the weather changes. Between the dry California air and long days in the sun, I had to completely rethink what was going in my beauty bag before heading to San Diego. My usual go-tos got a refresh, and I added a few new products that seriously saved my skin, hair, and overall glow during the trip.

From gentle cleansers that melt away sunscreen and sweat, to multitasking SPF and body oils that double as perfume, this lineup is beach-tested and travel-approved. So whether you’re planning your next coastal getaway or just want your routine to feel a little more vacation-ready, these are the products I swear by every time I go on a beach getaway.

Skin Care

One thing my skin doesn’t love about California is the dry air! It’s definitely used to the humid, North Carolina air. In turn, my skin and hair have been so dry and tight that I had to pick up some new goodies to take with me to San Diego. The first thing I packed was my trusty Antimicrobial Spray ($17) by SkinSmart—a must-have for my acne-prone skin. An esthetician first recommended it to me for travel days, and I’ve been hooked ever since. It uses hypochlorous acid to gently cleanse away acne-causing bacteria without drying out the skin. I use it right after workouts, while traveling, and any time it feels like my skin needs it.

I also needed a good makeup remover after long days of adventuring, so I snagged OSEA’s new oil-based Ocean Wave Cleanser ($38) for the job. It melted away my makeup each night as was definitely the favorite part of my routine, leaving my skin so soft and ready for the next steps.

For after the cleanse, I picked up a few moisturizing products from Drunk Elephant that I knew would keep my skin hydrated in the dry weather. I first used the brand’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($50), a product packed with pineapple ceramide and pro-vitamin B5 that has been gently helping my skin barrier heal. I followed that up with Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Cream ($64), an airy moisturizer that gives my skin long lasting nourishment. I used this product at night and in the morning—whenever I needed an extra dose of moisture. It left my skin feeling smooth, not to mention my obsession with the pump product design!

But most importantly, I packed good face sunscreen to wear on an everyday basis. I’ve been loving tinted SPF lately because they’re the easiest thing to apply when I don’t feel like doing a full face of makeup. I finally found my go-to one: MERIT Beauty’s The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen ($38). It feels so light on my skin, but still provides a subtle glow—exactly what I look for in the perfect tinted sunscreen, since so many leave me feeling greasy.

Body & Hair Care

ICYMI, body care is the new skincare. I’ve been using this one product almost every day since I discovered it last year, and I’ve officially decided: no more gatekeeping. The Nativa SPA Quinoa Firming Body Oil ($27) is my ultimate go-to for post-shower skincare. It leaves my skin deeply nourished and glowing, and the warm vanilla scent is absolutely divine—subtle, not too sweet, and totally addicting. I get compliments all the time on both the glow and the scent!

Of course, no body routine is complete without sunscreen, especially on a beach trip. I’ve been loving the Body Spray Sunscreen ($40) by Espieve so far this summer. It’s lightweight, goes on sheer, and doesn’t leave that sticky residue I can’t stand. Plus, it’s packed with vitamin E to keep my skin feeling hydrated and smooth. The best part? It’s free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes, so I feel good about using it daily.

I had to pack my favorite hair care products for the trip for a little at-home spa day in between long days. Plus, I was doing a lot of hiking, so my hair definitely needed after building up sweat and dirt. I used the OPALEX Bond Maitenance Shampoo ($32) and Conditioner ($32) to wash and condition, and my hair loved it. The shampoo gave my scalp the refresh it needed—lifting away buildup while adding a surprising boost of volume.

Makeup:

I tend to bring all of my makeup with me when I travel, mostly because it’s the same everyday lineup I rely on, and lately, it’s been all about Saie. The clean beauty brand has become a favorite of mine for its skin-loving ingredients and radiant finishes, and these four products have stayed in steady rotation. The Lip Combo ($42), featuring the Lip Liner 101 and Glossybounce in a soft mauve is my go-to for a defined yet hydrating lip that pulls together any look. For coverage in the summer heat, I use the Slip Tint Radiant All-Over Concealer ($28), a lightweight formula that brightens and conceals without ever looking heavy. It’s a full face that feels like skin—and it travels just as well as it wears. For cheeks, the SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush ($28) delivers a silky, natural flush that lasts all day, while the Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder ($30) locks everything in with a luminous, never-cakey finish.