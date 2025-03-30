This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Between Greek life formals, award ceremonies, and graduation, there are so many special moments on the cal for the Spring semester — which also means opportunities to dress up in your fave fits and get all dolled up. *Screams with excitement*

After watching hours of tutorials online, you feel ready to showcase your hair and makeup skills with a glam beauty look. Need to update your beauty products before the big event next weekend, but stressed about the total cost after splurging on your fit? CVS® has you covered with the awesome Spring Epic Beauty Sale, which offers over $100 in ExtraBucks Rewards® with the purchase of select beauty and personal care products*. TLDR? Now through April 12, you can score all these iconic items below and bring your glam look to life without breaking the bank — and actually, in a way, making money! (Duh, it’s called girl math!)

Moisturizer As any beauty guru knows, the first step for any look is to moisturize and hydrate your face. Not only will it help make your skin look glowy and healthy, but it’ll also create a smooth surface for face makeup application. Opt for a lightweight option, like this water-like gel cream that’s a hybrid between a water gel and cream. Neutrogena Hydro

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $27

PRIMER Every glam look needs a good primer to cover any zits and make sure your makeup stays put. We love this one for its skin-boosting benefits (hello, hyaluronic acid) and lightweight feel. Milani Conceal + Perfect

Milani Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Smoothing Primer, $16

HEAT PROTECTANT Old Hollywood hair is totally in right now, which is perfect for the glam look you’re going for! Since you’ll be using hot tools on your hair to get those classy waves or a chic up-do, you definitely need a good heat protectant to ensure your hair doesn’t get damaged while styling it ahead of your big night. OGX Bonding Repair

OGX Bonding Repair Heat Protect, $11

LIP OIL Whether you’re going for a bold lip color or a more natural tone, a lip oil is the perfect way to finish off your glam look. This one checks all of the boxes: moisturizing, plumping, and a non-sticky feel. Revlon Super Lustrous

Revlon Super Lustrous Glimmer Lip Oil, $11

MASCARA To perfect your glam look, upgrade to a mascara that lengthens your eyelashes, is long-lasting, and is clump and smudge-resistant. Take advantage of the CVS Spring Epic Beauty perks and order your mascara while earning up to $100 in CVS® ExtraBucks Rewards® for future products! Maybelline Lash

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High, $13

SETTING SPRAY Your glam look is chef’s kiss but, you still have one last step (and arguably the most important step!) before you head out. Setting spray helps to lock in your makeup, so even if you shed a tear at your sorority big’s graduation or break a sweat on the dance floor at the spring formal, your glam look will look totally polished all night long. NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup The Face Glue Setting Spray, $10

Thanks to the CVS Spring Epic Beauty Sale, now through April 12, snag all the products needed for your iconic glam look while scoring up to $100 in ExtraBucks Rewards® with the purchase of select beauty and personal care products.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop now for these items!

*Disclaimer – TO EARN OVER $100 IN EXTRABUCKS REWARDS OFFER: ExtraCare® card required. Offer valid March 30 through April 12, 2025. Earn up to $100 or more in ExtraBucks Rewards® with the purchase of select beauty and personal care product categories, except trial size.