Everything I Wore On My Birthday Weekend in California

There’s just something about birthdays that makes getting dressed feel even more exciting—and this year, I knew I had to go all out. I spent my birthday weekend in Los Angeles, and between the sunshine, the style, and the endless list of places to be, it was the perfect excuse to pull together some of my favorite looks. While I’ve definitely planned (many) birthday outfits before, this was my first time celebrating in a major fashion city—so naturally, the wardrobe had to rise to the occasion.

From a seafood raw bar dinner to a night of dancing in the city, a beach bonfire on Dockweiler, and a cozy brunch with my besties, every part of the weekend had its own vibe—and I had the outfit to match. Think: a sparkly sequin seashell set that jingled with every step, my go-to white baby tee for laid-back hangs, and pieces that blended comfort with a little birthday style.

Ahead, I’m breaking down everything I wore—from statement pieces to simple staples—and sharing exactly where I wore each look. If you’re planning a birthday trip (or just love an excuse to get dressed up), consider this your outfit inspo. Because when it’s your weekend, your city, and your moment, why not wear something that makes you feel like the main character?

FACIAL AT OSEA’s SKINcare STUDIO

As a true Cancer girly, the relaxing facial I received at OSEA’s Skincare Studio in Venice was easily the highlight of my birthday weekend. The 80-minute treatment was pure bliss—complete with deep cleansing, nourishing masks, and the kind of skincare magic that leaves you glowing inside and out. My facialist went above and beyond to make the experience feel extra special, and I even got to take home a few of OSEA’s cult-favorite products—like the Hyalurnoic Sea Serum ($88) and Seabiotic Water Cream ($54) to keep the post-facial calm going strong.

At the studio, you’re given a cozy towel wrap to change into before your treatment, so it’s best to wear something easy to slip on and off for a quick transition. That’s why I opted for the Latina Open Back Mini Dress ($70) by That’s So Fetch—a flirty, bohemian piece with a breezy silhouette, ruffle details, and gorgeous halter neckline. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and made me feel put-together without trying too hard—perfect for stepping out of the spa and right into the rest of my birthday celebration.

Ocean Inspired Seafood Bar:

The first stop on the birthday list was the viral Cento Raw Bar—an ocean-inspired seafood spot that felt like stepping into a dream. With its soft white tones, scalloped tiles, and chic coastal decor, it was giving “Mykonos meets Malibu” in the best way.

Naturally, this was the biggest fashion opportunity of the weekend for my friends and me, and we treated it like a runway. I knew I had to wear something fun, bold, and totally on theme. I chose White Fox’s Athens Aura Shell Top ($100) paired with the Forgiven Aura Shell Mini Skirt ($110)—a glittery, jingly sequin set adorned with delicate seashell embellishments. It was playful, eye-catching, and completely birthday-coded. It didn’t need much accessorizing, so I donned a few gold bracelets and Chinese Laundry’s sleek Brissa Kitten Heel Thong Sandal. The moment I walked in, I felt like I matched the mood of the space: fun, elevated, and a little extra in the best possible way.

Dancing the night away:

After dinner, it was time to turn things up a notch. One of the best parts about celebrating a birthday in Los Angeles? The nightlife options are endless. We club-hopped our way through the night, hitting a mix of viral spots and spontaneous finds, dancing until our feet hurt (in the best way).

I wanted a look that was flirty but comfortable enough to keep up with me. I wore Elizi Swim’s Mojave Top ($130)—a stunning halter top that shimmered under the club lights—paired with the White Fox’s Forgiven Aura Shell Mini Skirt ($110), which I had styled earlier for dinner. The combo felt effortlessly cool, with just the right amount of femininity and edge. The top’s delicate, open-back design gave it that party-girl energy without being too over-the-top. Not to mention the gorgeous aqua color that was perfect for my Cancer season birthday!

It was the kind of outfit that made me feel instantly ready to celebrate. And that’s exactly what we did. Outfit rewear? Absolutely. Birthday confidence? Through the roof.

Brunch with besties:

After a long night of dancing and feasting, the next day called for a slow, laid-back brunch to relax and unwind. We headed to Venice Beach, where the vibe is casual, so I wanted to keep my look cute and breezy.

I layered the Morning Glory sweater ($430) by Atelier Solana over the LSPACE Merci Baby Tee ($64), creating a soft, feminine look that felt both cozy and chic. The tee was exactly what I’d been searching for in a staple summer tee: flattering without being too cropped, with a pretty pink flower detail that adds a sweet, summery touch.

The sweater was the true standout piece—luxurious and soft with a delicate silhouette that I can see myself reaching for every day. It’s definitely an investment, but since it’s made-to-order to fit your exact measurements and crafted from silk and superfine kid mohair, it’s absolutely worth it as a versatile staple for both summer and fall. I’m in love!

To finish the look, I paired it with LSPACE’s Summer Feels Skirt ($125), which brought a light, flowy feel perfect for brunch by the beach.

Beach Bonfire

That night, we made our way to Dockweiler beach for a relaxed bonfire under the stars. There’s something magical about the salty air, warm fire, and sand between your toes that instantly puts you in chill mode—perfect for slowing down after a night of nonstop dancing.

For this laid-back moment, I kept things simple (but still ocean-inspired and perfect for photo-ops) with the White Fox Be The One Rib Tank ($40) paired with the LSPACE Summer Feels Skirt ($125). The tank’s soft, ribbed texture and flattering fit made it an easy choice for beachside hanging, and the adorable seashell embellishment added a cute summer touch. Plus, the skirt added just enough flow and summer energy to keep the look light and breezy.

When the temperature dropped, I threw on my go-to Legend Sweatshirt ($145) by LSPACE, which is again, sparkly, and perfect for staying warm without sacrificing birthday cool-girl style. This outfit struck the perfect balance between comfort and chic, making sure I felt cozy while still looking put together for one of the weekend’s most memorable moments.