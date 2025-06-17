Everything I Packed For a Week Long Trip to San Diego

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ICMYI, I’m currently in California doing anything and everything! What started as a fun getaway has turned into an unexpected trial run to see how I might fare living in the Golden State—because, as you know, I’m a small-town girl at heart. I’ve been based in LA for the trip, and while I’ve only visited California a handful of times over the past few years, I knew I needed to experience more of SoCal to truly get a feel for the energy, landscape, and people.

Of course, one of the best parts about being in LA is the constant stream of fashion inspiration. I swear, every time I walk down the street, I see another gorgeous girl in a look I want immediately. San Diego was no different. The weather was dreamy, the vibes were relaxed, and everyone looked effortlessly cool in flowy dresses and chic swimwear—even if the ocean was absolutely freezing (learned that one the hard way).

From farmers market mornings and lazy beach days to elevated dinners and spontaneous nights out, here’s everything I packed!

Knowing I’d be surrounded by style, I made sure to bring my A-game when packing for the week—and the Lambert Oslo Weekender Bag ($190) made it easy. It fit everything I needed for a week long trip without feeling bulky, and the smart pockets kept my essentials, like chargers, sunglasses, and other accessorires, organized on the go. It was the ideal travel companion for a stylish, no-stress trip.

Yoga on the Beach

Yoga on the beach was one of my favorite ways to start the day in San Diego, and having the right outfit makes all the difference. Lately, I’ve been loving this comfortable, functional trio that moves with me and keeps me cozy before and after practice. The Move Active Slide On Non Slip Grip Sock ($14) are perfect for outdoor flows. They’re breathable, easy to slip on, and have excellent grip so I can stay grounded on my mat, even in the sand. I layer up with the DSGN Studio Oversized Hoodie from Boohoo ($30), which is perfectly slouchy and soft, ideal for early mornings in the breezy beach air. Paired with the DSGN Studio Straight Leg Jogger ($25), the full look feels effortless yet put-together.

Farmers Market

In San Diego, farmers market mornings are all about easy, breezy style with a touch of personality, and these outfits nail it. I’ve been loving the LSPACE Seabreeze Dress ($150) for its effortlessly flowy silhouette and lightweight fabric—it’s perfect for warm days spent browsing fresh produce and flowers. I made a second trip to a different farmers market in the area for a little treat, and went for a two-piece look: the Petal & Pup Noor Denim Short Set ($119). It strikes that ideal balance between casual and polished, with a relaxed fit that still feels elevated. To tie both looks together, I add a pop of color with the Secret Garden Multi Color Beaded Bracelet ($64) by ARSIS, which brings just the right amount of playful charm to whatever I’m wearing. Plus, pearls are the perfect touch to any look, but especially in the summer. Overall it’s a mix of comfort, ease, and a little sparkle—exactly how I like my weekend looks.

Nights Out

It’s not hard to find fun nightlife in San Diego. There are so many cute restaurants, bars, and events to choose from, and if none of those are your vibe, you can always grab a pizza and head to the beach for a bonfire night with a few friends. For one of those laid-back beach nights, I wore Ezili Swim’s Lime Vest ($48), a ribbed grey cotton tank with two adorable beaded limes. It has just the right amount of personality, while the rich green velvet tie in the back creates a flattering, adjustable fit. It’s a statement piece that feels both casual and cool. For dinner, I dressed things up with the Melrose Top from Petal & Pup ($79), a soft satin cami with a delicate lace trim, adjustable straps, and a sweet v-neckline. The button-down front adds a bit of charm, making it feel romantic but still wearable for a night out. I styled both with a white mini skirt from Amazon ($23) that somehow goes with everything—lightweight, flattering, and a total steal.

Walking around La Jolla

If you didn’t know, La Jolla is the gem of San Diego, and my airbnb was right in the heart of it. Of course that meant I had to walk around and explore the area. Within walking distance there was everything from seal watching at the beach to happy hour at a cute bar. For this occasion, I chose the Palms Skirt from Ezz Studios ($233) for its stunning, sunset-like colors and flattering fit. Plus, the French brand uses quality fabrics that are perfect for exploring because they’ll last in your closet, with this one being made from recycled peach cotton. I paired it with a plain black tube top, and rounded it all together with Chinese Laundry’s Brissa Kitten Heel Thong Sandal ($60). The heels are perfect for everyday wear—they’re comfy, go with everything, and are the perfect length for taking a little stroll while snapping some cute pics.

Another look I packed for golden hour walks and beachside drinks was Boohoo’s Knitted Flower Detail Crochet Maxi Dress ($40), which was such a fun option. It’s light, stretchy, and the little floral details make it feel special without trying too hard. I kept the accessories simple with a pair of silver hoops and the Turquoise Eagle Cuff Ring ($34) from Alex and Ani—a simple yet earthy piece that added just the right amount of color and character to the look.

Relaxing on Windandsea beach

Relaxing on Windansea Beach was the perfect excuse to wear one of my favorite swim sets of the trip: the LSPACE Sienna Bikini Top ($99) and Rocky Bikini Bottom ($88). The top takes the classic triangle style and gives it a playful upgrade with delicate fringe along the cups. It’s fun, flirty, and perfect for soaking up the sun. With adjustable ties at the neck and back, it fits just right while still keeping things minimal and easy. I paired it with the matching bottoms, which offer just enough coverage while still feeling sleek and flattering. I tossed everything else I needed for a beach day into the Nissi Beach Bag Woven Camel ($84) from Nomadic State of Mind, which quickly became my go-to for beach days. It’s roomy, structured yet soft, and has a handcrafted feel that makes it look way more luxe than your average tote.

Window Shopping

Window shopping in San Diego called for something comfortable yet elevated, and the Naax Top ($233) and Naxx Pant ($233) from Ezz Studios nailed the vibe. The top is sleek and minimal with a flattering cut, but what really makes it pop is the unexpected beadwork, a tiny splash of blue and orange that adds just the right amount of color and personality. The matching pants are just as effortless, featuring a fitted silhouette and a tie waistband that keeps things casual but polished. It’s the kind of set that leaves you feeling put together without trying too hard, making it perfect for a day spent browsing boutiques and grabbing coffee in between.

Oceanside Lunch

For a breezy Oceanside lunch at Duke’s overlooking the La Jolla Cove, I kept things light and luxe in a full linen set from Sensi Studio—pairing their High Waisted Short ($222) with the matching Bralette Top ($138). I love linen in the summer for its breathability, and this set felt like the perfect mix of effortless and refined. The bralette has a soft structure that’s both flattering and comfortable, while the shorts sit high on the waist with just the right amount of tailored detail. I finished the look with the Post Shoulder Bag in Pale Green Leather ($295) from STOW London. which added a subtle pop of color. The soft pebbled leather and sculptural shape give it a timeless, elevated feel, and the custom gold hardware makes it stand out without being flashy. It’s beautifully made, sustainably sourced, and one of those bags that quietly pulls everything together.

Exploring Balboa Park

Exploring Balboa Park called for something comfortable enough to walk around in all day but still cute for snapping a few photos. I wore the Alfonzo Crop ($40) from That’s So Fetch—a lightweight tube top with delicate lace trim that adds a feminine touch to an otherwise simple silhouette. It’s airy, flattering, and perfect for warmer days. I paired it with the Bayeas Katia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pants ($112), a crisp white that instantly makes any outfit feel summery and fresh. The mid-rise and loose leg fit make any look feel put together without sacrificing comfort. They’re an ideal choice for a fun day of wandering museums, gardens, and little hidden corners of the park. To dress up the look and add a unique touch of sparkle, I went with the Johannes Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings ($64) from ARSIS. I love a pearl hoop in the summer, and the gemstone touch makes it even better.

Stargazing at Torrey Pines

Although it was cloudy for most of my time in San Diego (I finally learned about “June gloom” thanks to some born-and-raised Californians), there were a few days where it was clear enough to go stargazing. I heard that Torrey Pines State Reserve was a great spot, so I headed there to catch some nice night views with my friends. I wanted to wear something cozy and cute, so I went for the Suzzie Textured Knit Set from Petal & Pup ($109), a comfortable two-piece set featuring a burgundy-red cardigan and skirt. It’s the coziest set in my wardrobe—soft, warm, and just dressy enough without feeling overdone. I also loved the bold pop of color, since I typically lean toward neutrals. To stay extra warm on the chilly San Diego night, I added the Juniper Scarf by Atelier Solana ($140). Made from a blend of wool and alpaca, it feels incredibly soft and luxurious. The clean white tone made it easy to style, and I love that it can be worn a few different ways: draped over the shoulders, wrapped around, or even tied at the front for a more polished look.