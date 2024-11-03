The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be stressful so it’s only natural that students need time to unwind, but with so many activities on campus, how do you decide what to choose?

Need to get your body moving and shake the stress away? Picking a workout class to go to is the perfect way. Whether it be Barre, Cycle, or Yoga, App offers it all! Go to the App Rec app and click “Group Fitness” to find out when the next workout class will be. With all of the options offered, there is bound to be one perfect for you. Plus it’s a great way to make new friends! I’ve loved going to Barre classes with my friends, and I feel like they’ve helped me come out of my comfort zone more!

Whether you want to enjoy a campus hosted event where you can meet new people or enjoy one from the comfort of your dorm, a movie night is sure to help you unwind after a stressful week. We’re lucky that our school puts together movie nights out on Sanford Mall. If you’re looking for the next campus hosted movie night, be sure to check out @asu_apps on Instagram

One of the best things about going to school in the mountains is the scenery, and the Blue Ridge Parkway is no exception. There you can find hiking trails, lookouts, a serene lake to look at, or you can just take a drive. With all of these options there’s an unlimited amount of ways to relax at the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Every college town has its own street where the students can wander around from shop to shop, and King Street is no exception! Restaurants, antique shops, and souvenir shops are the perfect places to spend a Saturday afternoon. My personal favorite place to grab a bite to eat before a day of shopping is Boone Bagelry. 10 popular shops in Boone, NC

Putting up a hammock and relaxing out on Sanford Mall is a must if you’re an App State student. Once the weather starts getting warmer, you can’t even count the number of students laying out on their hammocks. Grab a book and a snack and put up your hammock, you’ll have a great time.