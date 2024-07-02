The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Packing for a beach weekend is always a mix of excitement and a bit of a challenge — especially when you want to make sure you’ve got everything for the perfect trip. Recently, I put my BEIS Weekender Bag to the test to see just how much I could cram in for a summer escape, and it totally came through. This bag is a lifesaver, fitting everything I need while keeping things organized.

Summer is always jam-packed, but even if you only have a quick weekend getaway planned, you can still make it count. From lazy beach days to fun nights out, you need the right outfits to cover every adventure. With my BEIS Weekender Bag, I managed to pack everything I needed for a seamless and stylish beach weekend. From comfy swimsuits and cover-ups to cute sundresses and sandals, I had outfits ready for every occasion.

Whether you’re lounging by the water, grabbing lunch at a beachside café, or heading out for an evening stroll, here’s a peek at what I packed to keep my beach weekend stress-free and fabulous. These essentials will help you make the most of your summer weekend, no matter how short it is!

COZY LOUNGEWEAR

When it comes to winding down and embracing comfort during a beach weekend, I’m tending to turn to my trusty Let’s Get Cosy Knit Pants ($50) and matching Let’s Get Cosy Knit Sweater ($60) in Grey Marle from White Fox Boutique. These pieces not only keep me warm during breezy evenings but also add a touch of laid-back elegance to my downtime style. Embracing the trend that’s hot right now, I also pack the EDIKTED Lea Boxer Shorts ($35) from Tilly’s, ensuring comfort and ease throughout my getaway. Lastly, a beach weekend trip calls for breezy pajamas, with my choice being Bluebella’s Marla Eco Viscose Pajama Set ($70) in adorable shade of pink. Whether I’m sipping morning matcha on the balcony or enjoying a sunset stroll, these loungewear essentials are a must-have for any relaxing getaway. Plus, you can wear them in the car during your travels!

DRESS AND SKIRT OPTIONS

Whether exploring quaint beach towns or soaking up rays by the water, I opt for outfits that blend comfort with effortless style. Pairing the breezy Summer Feels Skirt ($125) from LSPACE with the laid-back Summer Feels Tube Top ($110) creates a relaxed yet chic ensemble perfect for beachside brunches or afternoon strolls. The Talk Like That Top ($40) paired with the flowing Sweet Salutations Maxi Skirt ($50) in Licorice Blossom from White Fox Boutique is another perfect option, boasting a summer print and elegant silhouette. And for those moments when I want to keep things simple yet stunning, the Maybe Later Mini Dress in Licorice Blossom proves to be the perfect short and sweet option.

COVER-UP STYLES

For moments when I need to transition effortlessly from beach to boardwalk, I pack stylish cover-up options. The Something Special Long Sleeve Crochet Maxi Dress ($70) from White Fox Boutique offers a versatile choice, perfect for throwing over swimwear or pairing with sandals for a relaxed beachside look. Additionally, the Sudden Realisation Crochet Mini Dress ($45) provides a chic alternative, ideal for breezy walks along the shore or casual outings under the sun. Pair it with a straw cowgirl hat and your good-to-go!

SWIMWEAR FAVORITES

No beach getaway is complete without stylish and functional swimwear. I’ve packed a variety of options to suit every mood and activity. From White Fox Boutique, I have the vibrant Golden Hour Bikini Top ($30) in both Coral Burst and Costa Verde, paired with the coordinating Cabo Bottoms ($25) for a fun and colorful beach look. For a touch of elegance and sophistication, I also included Slate Swim’s Riviera Top ($80) and Riviera Bottom ($80) in Peach, offering chic minimalism. To hop on the one piece trend, the brands Soho One Piece ($105) in Fog provides the perfect blend of style and comfort, ideal for lounging by the pool or playing in the waves!

ACESSORY ESSENTIALS

Always remember the accessories! First up is the vibrant Melie Bianco Isla Blue Small Top Handle Bag ($140), adding a splash of color and chic style to my beachside wardrobe. It’s perfect for strolling along the shore or exploring seaside cafes with just the right amount of space for my essentials like my favorite sunglasses: the ANNA02’s from Woody’s.

I’ve also packed the ATACZ Bazzer Bag in Polka Dots ($51) — it’s the perfect companion for beach days and farmers market adventures alike. With its spacious design and charming polka dot pattern, it effortlessly carries everything from beach towels and snacks to fresh produce and souvenirs.

THE PERFECT PAIR OF SHOES

When I pack for the beach, I always seem to forget something — usually a cute pair of shoes. But not this time! Ensuring my feet stay both comfortable and fashionable throughout my getaway, I’ve made sure to include the perfect footwear options. Make sure to pack a shoe that looks cute with everything, like the TOMS Shea Tan Leather Slide Sandal ($60). Of course, for walking on the beach you need a pair of trusty rubber sandals. I’ve opted for the durable and comfy BIRKENSTOCK Arizona EVA Sandals from Tillys ($50).