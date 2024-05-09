8 Work-Appropriate Sandals You Can Wear All Summer

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s so great to land a summer job or internship and truly make moves. Finding an office-level outfit when you just spent the past few years at home or on campus with nary a style dilemma in sight? Not so great. Summer poses a fresh problem because you want to be able to wear summer clothes to your new job, but then you need work-appropriate sandals to match all those cute maxi dresses and tailored jeans.

There is something lucky about working a super corporate job where there might be an actual dress code, like a law firm or finance gig. But other jobs can tend to walk a fine line between old school office appropriate and being super modern and casual. So first things first, think about who hired you and what the vibe was if you went into the office to interview. In most cases, you don’t want to be hanging out of your shoes as feet can be well, just too much sometimes. Opt for close-toed shoes and usually something with a back, so you’re not flapping to and fro a copy machine because…you’re not that person. Here are some options that both abide by and break the rules about work-appropriate sandals for your summer gig.

Neutral Flats These neutral flat sandals can go with wide-leg pants or skirts and sundresses for warmer days. Neutral not your thing? They also come in vibrant green and orange. See on Amazon

Platform Slides This ’90s slide platform was the go-to dress casual shoe, so bring it back with this dupe. Given the materials, they aren’t as loud as the original Steve Madden shoe, but definitely test them out before you go walking around the office. See on Amazon

Black heeled mules These black mules with a little platform heel are perfect for dressing up even a pair of jeans and a top for office life. There’s also a red pair for added flair. See on Amazon

Simple flats There’s no back to these flats which normally would make them maybe too casual for the office, but the hardware dresses them up enough to pull it off. See on Amazon

pink platforms Remember, you don’t have to sacrifice your personality for an office job, no matter the industry. These statement platforms will have you all strapped in for the 9 to 5 life. See on Amazon

little red heel This strappy leather heel is comfy enough to wear all day and keeps your office look on point. It’s available in a ton of colors, too, if you want something a little more subdued. See on Amazon

Strappy Flat sandle The leather and muted navy blue (among other colors available) give this strappy sandal a mature look for any professional but casual sort of office. See on Amazon