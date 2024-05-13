15+ SUMMER BEAUTY ESSENTIALS OUR WRITERS ARE OBSESSED WITH

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

As summer heats up, it’s time to prep your beauty arsenal for the season ahead. While you’re likely set with your go-to essentials for sunny days, have you considered what belongs in your summer beauty bag?

With countless outdoor activities and adventures on the horizon, it’s essential to streamline your routine with products that can withstand the heat and humidity. From lightweight coverage options to hydrating must-haves and, of course, ample sunscreen, your summer beauty bag should be stocked with items that prioritize protection and convenience.

To help you navigate the sunny days ahead, we’ve curated a collection of beauty essentials that will keep you glowing all summer long. From skincare saviors to makeup must-haves, these products are sure to become your go-to companions for every summer adventure. Here’s to a season filled with endless sunshine and effortless beauty!

1. SUMMER SKIN FAVORITES

Before sunscreen, achieving the ultimate hydrated summer skin starts with face wash. Our editors can’t get enough of rhode’s pineapple face wash ($28) that smells like a delicious piña colada. Seriously, it leaves your skin with all of its natural moisture while leaving it refreshed and makeup ready — a must for a summer facewash.

Then there’s Dolce Glow’s Aqua Hydrating Face Mist ($36) and D’Albas First Spray Serum ($25) — perfect for busy days when you want an easy routine for radiant skin. And you can’t forget the perfect blemish patches by Starface, because yes, blemishes still exist even in summer. So many of our favs are spotted rocking the patches — from Justin and Hailey Beiber to Addison Rae and Florence Pugh. Our team is currently loving the brand’s new neutral colors ($12.99) and adorable Microcloud patches ($17.99).

2. SUNSCREEN MUST-HAVES

For sure, applying sunscreen is a must. But finding the right SPF? That’s the real game-changer for keeping your skin happy and protected. Think about it: If your sunscreen feels good, you’re way more likely to use it every day, right? For example, our editors swear by Supergoop’s Glow Screen ($38) for its SPF 40 protection and sheer glow. Or, there’s another team favorite in Coola’s Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen in SPF 50 ($48)!

3. GLOWY SKIN ESSENTIALS

The only way to achieve your summer staple look is with the perfect glow. Among our list of favorite’s are Merit Beauty’s Day Glow ($32) highlighting balm that melts into the skin for a touch of a dewy sheen glow with zero sparkle. All shades give a natural looking illumination due to it’s use of plant-based squalene — making your skin feel extra supple. We especially adore shades solstice for its universal neutral bronze and cava for its lit-from-within look!

Saie’s Glowy Super Gel ($28) is a fabulous option too — featuring a blend of Vitamin C, Papay Seed Oil, and other skin nourishing ingredients that are essential for a natural looking glow. Pair it with their Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer ($36) and you’ve got your staple summer look!

4. NO-MESS MAKEUP

While some of us prefer the natural look for summer, others might fancy a touch of beach makeup or something to freshen up for post-beach gatherings. Luckily, there’s a wide range of multitasking makeup and skin-nourishing products our team raves about, making it easy to stay glam on the move without any mess. For a radiantly sheer coverage, Elate’s Refresh Foundation ($35) has to be your trusty go-to for the season, according to our editors.

We also recommend you stash Saie’s Dew Blush ($25) for sun kissed color and an effortless flush, along with their Lip Stack ($46) containing everything you need for clean makeup and lasting hydration. And you can’t forget the bronze! Use Dolce Glow’s Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow ($28) for a defined contour and overall tanned look — perfect for the summer season.

5. SUMMER STAPLE SCENT

As summer rolls around, finding that perfect scent becomes a delightful pursuit. Whether you’re drawn to the crisp freshness of citrus or the soothing notes of vanilla, there’s a scent out there to capture the essence of the season. Our team is adding Snif’s Heal the Way fragrance ($65) to our collection for its tranquil scent and comforting intentions. Designed by author and mindfulness teacher Alex Elle, this favorite scent is made wthh pistachio, davanam vanilla, and palo santo. Or perhaps you’d like to make Maison Margiela’s Replica Beach Walk ($85) your staple summer scent for its notes of coconut milk and bergamot, reminiscent of a long walk on a sandy beach.

6. Healthy hair must-haves

Summer is the season of effortless beauty, and achieving that starts with healthy, vibrant hair. Enter Remilia Hair’s shampoo & conditioner, the Green Goddess Set ($48) — a dynamic duo that transforms your hair care routine into a spa-like experience. As someone with long, thick, and coarse hair, it’s hard to find the perfect nourishing products. Luckily, the Green Goddess Set is Infused with a harmonious blend of rosemary, coconut, and avocado oils. Perfect for not only cleansing, but also a nourishing treat for my stressed-out tresses.