A New Rhode Kit Is Here, Everyone Say “Thank You, Hailey Bieber”

Get ready, my fellow skin-care enthusiasts. If you’re someone whose skin constantly needs a little extra love (me), I have an exciting announcement for ya: rhode released the rhode kit on March 21 and it comes with four skincare essentials that are packaged in the most adorable gray bubble bag. Tell flakey skin to hit the “rhode.” (See what I did there?)

Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, rhode, makes products based on “science and great formulation,” made to keep your skin hydrated and improved over time. Rhode’s products are also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free. The rhode kit ($109) includes a Pineapple Refresh cleanser, Glazing Milk skin prep, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream.

These products are developed by dermatologists and chemists to be suitable for all skin types. The Pineapple Refresh can be used to remove sunscreen, makeup, and dirt in a hydrating way. Glazing Milk helps calm irritation and prepares your skin for absorption. The Peptide Glazing Fluid is a gel serum made to plump and hydrate your face. And the Barrier Restore Cream is a rich, but lightweight moisturizer all about promoting softer skin. As a dry-skinned girlie myself, I can use all the hydration these products offer.

Rhode teased the release of the kit on March 20 and officially introduced the rhode kit in an Instagram post on March 21, with a caption that says “our formulas pair always beloved ingredients like glycerin and shea butter with newer ingredients like peptides and next-gen hyaluronic acid for ultimate barrier nourishment. each product has a unique, lush texture that feels dreamy on your skin and makes for a routine you always look forward to.” Rhode also wrote that their products are made to “multitask” so you can use the rhode kit in the morning, at night, with other skincare, and mixed with makeup.

Hailey Bieber reposted multiple @rhode posts to her Instagram Story on March 21 to promote the launch of the rhode kit. She also showed off her skincare routine using the rhode kit in a @rhodeskin TikTok: “I feel so fresh and hydrated. It just makes the skin feel really supple,” she said.

My eczema-prone skin definitely wants to give the rhode kit a try. I’m also in love with the gray bubble bag the kit comes in. If you want to see what the rhode kit is all about, buy it now on rhode’s website.