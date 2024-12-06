How to Have a Hot Girl Winter: 5 Self-Care Tips for the Holidays

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are the perfect time to glow up from the inside out. Between the stress of final exams, family gatherings, and the never-ending stream of Instagram-worthy holiday plans, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed—let’s not even get started on the pressure to have a picture-perfect relationship just because it’s cuffing season. But here’s the truth: you don’t need a holiday romance to make this season special. Instead, think of the holidays as your chance to focus on yourself and prioritize what truly makes you feel your best. Consider it your personal “Hot Girl Winter” era. Treat yourself by making this a time to prioritize self-care—not just as a trend, but as a way to feel grounded, recharged, and ready to tackle whatever the new year has in store.

As the days grow shorter and colder, the mental weight of the season can sneak up on you (hello, seasonal blues). That’s why it’s so important to prioritize habits that keep your mind and body in balance. Whether it’s reflecting on the highs and lows of the year, starting fresh with healthy routines, or simply making sure your skin stays hydrated, taking care of yourself now sets you up for an amazing new year. From drinking more water to practicing gratitude and reconnecting with loved ones, these simple tips will help you thrive all season long—no matter what the holidays throw your way.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

When temperatures drop, your skin starts to feel the effects—dry patches, irritation, and even a dull complexion. That’s why moisturizing is a non-negotiable step in your winter self-care routine. The key is to find a lightweight moisturizer that hydrates without feeling heavy or greasy. Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture and keep your skin smooth. Affordable and effective options include CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. These are perfect for layering under makeup or applying before bed to wake up with soft, nourished skin. Don’t forget to moisturize your hands, lips, and feet too—winter air can be tough on your entire body!

Maximize Your Hydration

Staying hydrated is essential year-round, but during the winter months, it’s easy to forget just how important it is. The cold air can leave you feeling dry and dehydrated, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin moisturized, your energy up, and your body functioning at its best. If plain water gets old, hot tea is a cozy way to get your hydration in while warming up. Plus, with all the seasonal flavors available, it’s an easy way to indulge in something comforting without reaching for sugary drinks. Whether you’re sipping on a classic chamomile or trying a festive peppermint blend, tea makes it easier to stay hydrated while embracing the holiday vibes.

HOT GIRLS GET IN THEIR VITAMINS

With the colder months comes an uptick in colds and flu, making it more important than ever to keep your immune system in top shape. One of the easiest ways to do this is by ensuring you’re getting enough vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in immune function. Many people struggle to get sufficient vitamin D through food alone, especially during the darker winter months, so taking a supplement is essential. If you’re not a fan of pills, gummy vitamins are a fun and easy alternative. Some great options for women include Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian, SugarBearHair Vitamins, and Olly Women’s Multivitamins. These supplements are not only packed with vitamin D but also contain other essential nutrients to help you feel your best. Taking them daily can boost your immunity, improve energy levels, and even support your mood—perfect for staying healthy and strong all winter long!

Start a gratitude journal

The holidays can be hectic, but taking a few minutes each day to reflect on what you’re grateful for can help keep you grounded and focused on the positives. A gratitude journal doesn’t have to be anything fancy—just a simple notebook where you jot down three things you’re thankful for each day. This small habit can shift your mindset, reminding you of the progress you’ve made and the good things in your life. Plus, it’s a great way to cultivate appreciation for little moments, whether it’s a kind gesture from a friend or a cozy day at home. If you’re looking for some structure, there are plenty of affordable guided gratitude journals to help you get started, like The 5-Minute Journal or the Gratitude Journal for Women on Amazon. I’ve been keeping a gratitude journal for almost a year now, and the positive mental effects are undeniable. By making it part of your daily routine, you’ll be reminded to show love not only to yourself but also to the people around you.

Connect with Your Loved Ones

We all know the stress of finals can be overwhelming, and during this time of year, it’s easy to forget to check in with the people who matter most. Whether you’re heading home for the holidays or not, taking the time to reach out and remind your loved ones that you’re thinking of them is so important. Call your mom, text your best friend, or check in with your grandparents—sometimes, just hearing “I love you” can mean the world. Even if you can’t be together physically, letting them know you’re there, no matter the distance, is a simple way to stay connected. These small acts of love not only brighten their day but also lift your spirits. After all, everyone needs a reminder that they’re loved and supported, especially during the chaos of the holiday season.