Lemme Talk Health: Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Gummies Are Taking Over TikTok 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

If you’re anything like me, college life can sometimes feel like a whirlwind of assignments, all-nighters, and—of course—trying to keep up with all the TikTok trends in between. Balancing all of that and making sure you’re actually taking care of yourself can be tough (self-care who?), but don’t worry—I’ve found a little secret that’s going to make your life so much easier and sweeter. Let me introduce you to Kourtney Kardashian’s magical world of Lemme Gummies!

What’s Lemme, you ask? First of all, Lemme is not just another celeb brand. It’s Kourtney’s wellness baby that’s all about taking your health and well-being to the next level in the easiest, cutest way possible—gummy vitamins! Who wouldn’t want their vitamins in the form of delicious candies? It’s a win-win for your taste buds and your body!

Lemme break it down for you!

Lemme Chill $30 Ever get those moments when college stress makes you feel like you need a permanent vacation? Cause same…That’s where Lemme Chill swoops in to save the day. These gummies are packed with ashwagandha (super fancy, right?), which helps with stress and mood. One gummy in and suddenly, that 10-page paper seems like no biggie. Lemme Sleep $30 Okay, raise your hand if your sleep schedule is a complete disaster. Whether it’s late-night study sessions or just endless scrolling through social media (guilty), Lemme Sleep has got your back. These little babies are filled with melatonin and magnesium, giving you the dreamy, peaceful sleep you’ve been craving without knocking you out like a sleep aid. Just pop one before bed and get ready for that beauty rest! Lemme Debloat $30 You know that post-pizza belly bloat that just feels so unfair? Well, Kourtney’s thought of everything because Lemme Debloat is here to handle that. These gummies are loaded with digestive enzymes to help break down all those carbs and dairy. So yeah, have your pizza and eat it too, girl. Lemme Matcha $30 If you’re anything like me and dragging through those 8 a.m. classes like a zombie, Lemme Matcha is the energy boost you need! It’s got matcha and B12 to give you that gentle, non-crash energy that’ll keep you going through class, the gym, and your study session. Plus, they’re green tea flavored, so it’s like a mini treat every morning! Lemme Glow $30 If you’ve been dreaming of glowing skin without the need for a million skincare products, Lemme Glow is here to make it happen. These gummies are packed with antioxidants to help brighten your skin from the inside out, so say goodbye to dullness. Lemme Burn $40 Want to boost your metabolism and burn off those extra snacks? Lemme Burn helps with fat metabolism, giving you the energy to crush your workouts and your day. Plus, it’s a guilt-free way to stay on track with your fitness goals Lemme Purr $30 Taking care of your vaginal health is just as important as anything else. Lemme Purr is designed to support your intimate wellness by balancing pH levels and promoting healthy bacteria in your body. These gummies help you feel your best down there, so you can live life confidently. Lemme Focus $30 Need a little help staying sharp and on task? Lemme Focus is here for all your productivity needs. These gummies support mental clarity and focus, making it easier to stay on top of assignments, meetings, and everything in between.

Why We Love It

Here’s the thing: we’re all about keeping it cute, right? Not only do Lemme gummies taste amazing (like legit candy), but they’re also made with good-for-you ingredients and without any sketchy stuff. Plus, have you seen the packaging? It’s all pastel, minimalistic, and super cute. And the best part? Taking care of yourself doesn’t feel like a chore. It’s like treating yourself every day, and who doesn’t need a little more of that in their life? Whether you’re looking to chill out, get better sleep, or just give your energy a boost, these gummies are here to make wellness fun and easy.

Where to Get Yours

You can find Lemme gummies online, at Ulta, or even during your next Target trip! Just imagine popping one of these gummies in your mouth between classes and feeling like you totally have your life together. College wellness has never tasted this good! So go ahead and grab a bottle (or eight) and let Lemme take care of the rest. Your future, stress-free self will thank you.