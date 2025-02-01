How HC Alabama Girls Take Time For Themselves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the busy days of college life, it’s easy to get caught up in endless responsibilities, from attending classes to social events and internships. But at Her Campus Alabama, we know the importance of hitting pause and taking time to recharge. Whether it’s a few quiet moments in between study sessions or dedicating an entire afternoon to self-care, our campus girls have found unique ways to nurture their minds and bodies. Here’s a look at how the girls of HC Alabama make time for themselves!

Movie nights

Movie nights are the ultimate way to relax and bond with friends, the perfect time to indulge in your classic favorite or finding that new movie you’ve been wanting to watch. With cozy blankets, popcorn, and laughter, it’s the best way to recharge after a busy week

dinner with friends

Dinner with friends is the perfect excuse to catch up and share some stories, or even some gossip with your girls. There are plenty of amazing restaurants in Tuscaloosa, or even whip out your cooking skills and make something yourself!

night drives

Night drives are the perfect way to just vibe out, blasting your favorite songs while driving at the time of day where Tuscaloosa is finally quit. Good music, good company, and that late-night freedom, especially freedom from those busy class days.

Workout classes

Workout classes are the ultimate way to take some time for yourself and to get moving and have fun while doing it. Try out some HC favorites like spin classes at the Rec or Push Pilates, easily located on the Strip. These make fitness feel more like a hangout than a workout.

hot girl walks

A hot girl walk is all about getting those steps in and boosting your mood. A hot girl walk always feels the best when you are doing it for yourself, and not focusing on getting to class on time. It’s the perfect way to clear your head, enjoy some me-time, and feel like that girl while strolling around campus.

binge watching a series

Binge-watching a series is the ultimate way to escape reality for a bit and get lost in a new show. Who doesn’t love finding their next obsession and spending hours on the couch, snacks in hand.