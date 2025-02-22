Healthy is Hot: Simple Habits for Feeling Your Best

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

You heard it here first—being healthy is hot! Whether you’re sticking to your New Year’s resolutions, glowing up for bikini season, or simply hoping to build a sustainable healthy routine, here are eight easy habits you can implement to feel like the best version of yourself!

10k Steps Per Day

Increasing your step count is one of the easiest ways to get in additional physical activity. Going out for a walk is so beneficial to the brain and the body. My favorite tip is to find a podcast to dive into, or also walking with a friend to make the time fly by. You don’t need to go to a killer workout class or lift heavy weights to get a workout in. It can truly be as simple as going for a walk!

Supplement Season

Beauty and health starts with what you are putting into your body. Vitamins and electrolytes can help fulfill your body with the daily nutrients it needs, which has countless impacts. This habit can be beneficial for balancing hormones and healing your gut lining. I have been loving the LMNT electrolytes packets – they taste good and hydrate my body!

Eating good for you Foods

Eating clean foods with less ingredients has truly changed my life for the better. It is a lot easier to implement cleaner foods into your diet than it sounds – adapting your diet does not mean throwing everything away or heavily restricting yourself. Maybe for you it just means cooking more meals at home, or avoiding snacks with foreign ingredients on the nutrition labels.

Make A New Playlist

Every so often, I sit down and create a new playlist with newly released songs. Doing this has kept my music rotation interesting and recent, which has been surprisingly positive for my mental health. It simply makes my walks to class in the morning more exciting which has helped me maintain an overall positive mindset.

Confidence Boosters

This year, I found a few simple tasks that helped boost my confidence. The first one is dying my eyebrows. I use Just For Men beard dye, and leave it on my brows for 5 minutes. They come out looking great every time, and it helps me feel just a little bit more put together without having to put makeup on. The dye lasts around two weeks which keeps this task low maintenance. Another habit I have created is self tanning. While fake tan may not be for everyone, I have found that having a darker glow has boosted my confidence throughout the winter time. Find what works best for you, whether that is your perfect shade match, or just a simple shimmering lotion, anything that will help you glow is key to boosting those winter blues! Lastly, find a signature scent! I think that perfume is a unique and exciting way to show off your personality. Finding a scent that you love is important for feeling your best. Whether you enjoy the warm vanillas, floral and fresh, or deep musk, there truly is something for everyone.

Mental health is key