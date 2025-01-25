The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our personal opinion, 2025 has been off to a fabulous start. We have been loving being back on campus and reuniting with all of our besties! Whether 2024 was your year, or maybe not your favorite, I think we all can agree we left with some things we need to change, because new year new you right? The HC Alabama Team combined our ultimate list of ins and outs, so you can make this year your best one yet!

2025 In’s

Disco parties mental health dates with friends being in your movie critic era coffee dates with yourself party tricks nyc state of mind film pictures positive energy and affirmations not sleeping through classes writing real letters locking in for school

2025 out’s