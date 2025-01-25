Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

In our personal opinion, 2025 has been off to a fabulous start. We have been loving being back on campus and reuniting with all of our besties! Whether 2024 was your year, or maybe not your favorite, I think we all can agree we left with some things we need to change, because new year new you right? The HC Alabama Team combined our ultimate list of ins and outs, so you can make this year your best one yet!

2025 In’s

Disco parties
mental health
dates with friends
being in your movie critic era
coffee dates with yourself
party tricks
nyc state of mind
film pictures
positive energy and affirmations
not sleeping through classes
writing real letters
locking in for school

2025 out’s

trash men
procrastination
snakes

Just because it is the year of the snake does not mean they get to take your peace!

Situationships
Doing things you don’t like just because it’s trendy
not knowing your worth

We are all queens, own that!

not taking time for yourself
I am a driven and dynamic junior at the University of Alabama, majoring in business with a double minor in international business and political science. Balancing academics with a passion for personal growth, I take school very seriously while also dedicating time to hobbies and pursuits that enrich their life. A dedicated reader and fitness enthusiast, they regularly participate in spin and barre classes, always prioritizing health and wellness. An avid traveler, I spent last semester studying abroad in the vibrant city of Barcelona, where I had the opportunity to explore 10 different countries. This experience not only broadened their global perspective but also deepened their interest in international business and politics. Outside of academics and travel, I am a successful content creator, having collaborated with well-known brands like Dove and Gorgie. This creative endeavor showcases their ability to blend business acumen with a keen eye for trends and aesthetics. With a well-rounded lifestyle that includes a strong social circle, a commitment to education, and a passion for exploration, I am poised to make a significant impact in my future career and beyond.
Gabriella Greek is a part of the national writer’s program for Her Campus Media. You can find her covering the coolest new fashion trends you’ve been obsessed with trying and giving you the four-one-one on all the latest celebrity news. She is a senior at The University of Alabama studying Fashion Merchandising and Sales, and is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus at Alabama. She has also contributed to other notable publications like Girl's Life Magazine and Alice, Alabama's women's magazine. She had the opportunity to attend New York Fashion Week 2024, covering the Rise NYFW show, and taking on the runway while walking for Model Icon. She has a passion for competing in beauty pageants and was awarded the titles of Princess of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and Miss Coal Region Volunteer 2024. While on the Tuscaloosa campus she spends most of her time with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, and all of her sisters. She has a heart for volunteering and spends her time working to provide young women with the resources to foster confidence and positivity in their lives. In her free time you can find her driving around in her pink Jeep Wrangler, watching the Kardashians, joining in on a pilates class, or jamming out to Megan Thee Stallion. After college she plans to move to Los Angeles or New York City to start her career writing for a fashion magazine and then later pursuing her life long dream of designing her own fashion brand.
Abby Lutz

Alabama '25

Hi! I’m Abby, a senior at the University of Alabama and I am the Event Coordinator for my chapter! I am a hospitality management major who loves planning events in my free time inbetween classes! I have worked at a Relais & Chateaux hotel as a front desk agent and that sparked my interest in events. I love Her Campus and I am so excited to be apart of this community!