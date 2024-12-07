The 411 on Study Spots at The University of Alabama

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

As finals week approaches, we all find ourselves in a hectic state of mind. Whether you’re stressing over exams or trying to coordinate a place to meet for a group project, it’s important to have safe, reliable spaces on campus to focus and get work done. If you’re anything like me, you prefer to switch up your study spots to avoid the feeling of living the same day on repeat. That’s why I’m curating a list of my favorite study spots, libraries, and coffee shops on campus—so you can find the perfect quiet, mindful place to study and tackle all your assignments.

Gorgas Library

Located on the Quad, Gorgas Library is an ideal study spot with six floors of endless space. For students who need complete silence, the quiet floors provide the perfect environment. Gorgas also offers a multitude of services. The Sanford Media Center is available for those needing to draft or record quickly, while the Writing Center and the Center for Academic Success provide personal, professional, and academic feedback. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas or refining your final draft, the Writing Center is ready to assist at any stage of the writing process. To top it all off, Gorgas even has its own coffee shop. Java City, located on the ground floor, offers quick cups of coffee and study snacks to help keep you motivated.

Bruno Business Library

Although Bruno Library is ideal for business students, it’s a great study spot for anyone. Bruno offers study rooms perfect for group projects and collaboration, which can be reserved online to secure your spot. The library also provides access to computers and printers, catering to those who prefer studying on a different device or need physical copies for their classes.

Cooper Cafe

Located in Hewson Hall, Cooper Café serves a variety of treats, including flavored coffees, smoothies, and snacks—perfect for a quick pick-me-up before locking in to your studies. This cafe is also conveniently located right by Bruno. Perfect set up for you to buy your study snack then head on over to Bruno.

Rodgers Library

If you’re a science or engineering student, Rodgers Library is the perfect study spot. Located in the science and engineering quad on campus, Rodgers offers a variety of resources tailored to your needs, including study rooms, a 3D printing facility, and presentation practice rooms. This is the perfect place to meet with your group and prepare for any final presentations you have coming up.

Starbucks

Although there are multiple Starbucks locations on campus, my two favorites are the locations in the UA Student Center and the Corner Supe Store. These Starbucks locations offer indoor and outdoor seating for students to grab a quick drink and study. In the Corner Supe Store location, there is even a second floor with comfortable seating, outlets and a long table with high chairs for students to park themselves. This is personally one of my favorite spots and the spot that I have noticed tends to be the least crowded.

PJ’s

Located on The Strip, PJ’s Coffee shop offers delicious drinks, sandwiches and other bites. There are multiple seating options for students to get their work done. PJ’s is also connected to Rita’s if you are in need of a study break and a sweet treat. I recommend trying out something from their holiday menu. The cookie butter latte is to die for!

Strange Brew Coffeehouse

Located on The Strip, Strange Brew Coffeehouse is a dream study spot for students. This newly opened location features both indoor and outdoor seating options, along with cozy couches for ultimate comfort.The options are endless when it comes to the Strange Brew menu. They offer premium coffees, shakes, handmade energy drinks, and house baked goodies.

Heritage House

Last but not least, my all-time favorite study spot: Heritage House. Located on the Tuscaloosa Riverfront, this cozy café offers menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.If you’re like me and you love to get up early and grind, this spot is perfect if you want to grab breakfast. Plus, Heritage House offers different flavors of tea for those who don’t like coffee. With plenty of seating choices, it’s an ideal spot to settle in and focus.